WATCH: 2 Chainz & Adam Scott Super Bowl Commercial 2019

2 Chainz and Adam Scott are teaming up to help put some money in your pocket. In a new Expensify Super Bowl ad, the hilarious pairing is starring in a music video to the song, “Expensify This.” The commercial will air during the second quarter of the game.

The fun part? The commercial is interactive– you can download the app and take pics of the receipts that show up in the music video to earn money. According to a press release, you must submit photos for a chance to win some items the receipts are for. Some examples include a gold jet-ski, diamond covered football, and an Audi R8.

This year marks Expensify’s first Super Bowl spot. The company lets you track receipts on the go. Their Smart Scan feature allows you to snap a picture of the receipt, while your inbox guides you through any tasks that are holding up reimbursement. To learn more about the app, click here.

Expensify’s founder and CEO, David Barrett, recently said in a statement that he “built Expensify to take away the mundane drudgery so you can do what you were born to do.” In the press release for the ad, he shared, ““That might be spending more time with your kids, traveling to foreign countries, trying to make the world a better place, or in 2 Chainz’s case, making the most epic music video ever.”

This year, a 30-second spot cost more than $5 million to purchase… and that doesn’t include the money the two celebs were paid to participate.

Most fans may recognize Adam Scott for his work on Parks and Recreation, for which he earned the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2013. He also played Derek in the film Step Brothers, as well as Ed Mackenzie in the hit HBO television series Big Little Lies.

2 Chainz, meanwhile, is a rapper, activist, actor, and songwriter. In 2012, 2 Chainz signed with Def Jam Recordings. Within a year, he released his debut studio album, Based on a T.R.U. Story.

In a statement to People, 2 Chainz said of the ad, “So much creativity and collaboration went into making this video… It was really over the top and a lot of fun.” He added, “I’m excited to be in the Expensify Super Bowl campaign and can’t wait for everyone to see the spot.”

Scott said, “I’ve always wanted to be in a hip-hop video and a Super Bowl commercial, so mission accomplished. Thanks 2 Chainz and Expensify for making it happen.”