Alicia Keys Talks Husband Swizz Beatz & Their Kids

Ahead of her 2019 Grammys hosting gig, Alicia Keys dished on her husband Swizz Beatz, their marriage and the kids they’ve made together. Their two sons are named Genesis and Egypt … and it seems like Egypt’s name is inspired by a turning point in the couple’s relationship, according to Cosmopolitan. In an interview with Marie Claire UK, Keys spoke about the beginnings of her relationship with her husband, who she’s known since she was a teen.

Keys said that she wasn’t really into her man at first, but after a trip to Egypt things changed. Keys recalled, “Honestly I didn’t really like him that much. I thought he was too ostentatious. Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket; everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, ‘He is so annoying’ … I fought it tooth and nail. Why should I work with him? Finally, though, we did it, and had a ball because guess what? We made music in ten minutes.”

Prior to marrying Keys, Swizz Beatz was with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, who the couple gets along quite well with, as Keys told Nightline. From his previous relationship, Swizz Beatz has three children – Prince Nasir, 18, Kasseem Jr. 12 and Nicole, 10.

According to Harpers Bazaar, on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Keys talked more about her past with her husband and what he brings to her life. Keys said, “A friend of ours that went to his high school was like, ‘Oh you gotta meet Swizz, and Alicia’s about to blow up and Swizz is doing his thing and maybe one day you’ll work together’ … I think what happened was, he really got me when I saw how far his mind went. He’s really, really intelligent and knows so many interesting things … He knew all this stuff I had no idea about. I think that he loves to live life and he really showed me how to live life in a beautiful way.”

Keys and Swizz Beatz got married in 2010 and Keys isn’t the only successful one in the music industry. Life & Style Weekly reported that Keys’ hubby works as a record producer and rapper.

When it comes to expressing her love for her man through music, Keys reportedly wrote “That’s When I Knew” for him. That may sound pretty permanent, but not as permanent as the tattoo that Swizz Beatz got of Keys’ face on his body. Harpers Bazaar reported Keys telling Wendy Williams, “This might sound strange but, I think the favorite gift he ever got me (was) he got a tattoo of me on his arm. Of my face. He hid it. It’s so beautiful. He mixed it with some of his favorite artists … It’s so pretty.”