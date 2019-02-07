How to Stream & Download Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’

Tonight will see the release of Ariana Grande’s fifth studio album Thank U, Next. The album is the singer’s first official project since 2018’s Sweetener, and was preceded by the lead singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.”

Thank U, Next will be released at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday (Feb. 7) or midnight ET on Friday (Feb. 8) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

Grande’s album arrives less than a year after her critically acclaimed release Sweetener. The album includes and production from the likes of Happy Perez, Tommy Brown and Max Martin. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Imagine”

2. “Needy”

3. “NASA”

4. “Bloodline”

5. “Fake Smile”

6. “Bad Idea”

7. “Make Up”

8. “Ghostin”

9. “In My Head”

10. “7 Rings”

11. “Thank U, Next”

12. “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”

In a recent interview with Billboard, she discussed the freedom that the internet has allowed her in reinventing herself and releasing music at her own pace as opposed to following a music label format.

“My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does,” she explained. “I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren’t. We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this sh*t.”

It’s just like, ‘Bruh, I just want to f**king talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do,” she added. “Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?’ So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.”

Grande also revealed her plans to continue releasing music at a rapid pace. “I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don’t want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on,” she said. “If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour, I’ll do that too! Please.”