How Many Kids Does Bradley Cooper Have?

Bradley Cooper is one of the biggest names in entertainment, and tonight at the Oscars, he’ll be performing “Shallow” alongside his movie co-star, Lady Gaga.

With all that time in the spotlight, people have grown curious about his personal life. Who, for instance, are his children? How many kids does he have?

Read on.

Bradley Cooper has one daughter with his partner of four years, Irina Shayk. She is nearly two-years-old.

Cooper and Shayk are keen on keeping their daughter out of the spotlight. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Shayk said, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly… I admire it and I think it’s great—but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

Cooper has also spoken out about fatherhood. In an interview with NPR last fall, the actor said, “The one thing that I know in the future is: It’s worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it’s the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie. So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.”