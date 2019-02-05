Who Is Cassie Randolph on ‘The Bachelor’?

Tonight, Cassie Randolph will have her first one-on-one date with Colton on an all-new episode of The Bachelor. The blonde beauty has been a quiet frontrunner so far, but what do we know about her? And how far does she get this season?

Read on, BUT BEWARE OF SPOILERS. DO NOT CONTINUE READING IF YOU DON’T WANT MORE INFORMATION ON HOW CASSIE’S SEASON ENDS.

Cassie, 23, is from Huntington Beach, California. She is also Jimmy Kimmel’s prediction for the winner.

According to her LinkedIn, Cassie is currently a speech-language pathology assistant at Huntington Beach Adult School. She is also pursuing a master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Cassie, like fellow contestant Heather Martin, attended Biola University, where she earned her degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She graduated with a cumulative GPA of 3.75. One day, according to her ABC Bio, Cassie hopes to open a private practice and work with kids.

Another fun fact is that Cassie’s sister is an actress, and is dating Gregg Sulkin. Sulkin, 26, is a British actor who appeared on Pretty Little Liars as Ezra’s brother, Wesley “Wes”. He also stars as Chase Stein in the TV show Runaways.

Tonight’s episode picks up in Khao Lak, Thailand, where Cassie has a private date with Colton. According to Mercury News, the pair travel to a deserted island where they are “left to their own devices”. By the end of the night, she gets the rose.

Next week, Cassie is involved in some of the drama that goes down. According to Reality Steve, Katie tells Colton that she overheard Cassie and Caelynn talking about being the bachelorette. Reality Steve writes, “…they weren’t genuine, and they weren’t here for him and he wasn’t happy. But he sends Katie home at the rose ceremony. Not sure if she told him this after she was eliminated and he was walking her out, or if it was at the cocktail party beforehand. I’m also not sure the extent of Cassie and Caelynn speaking about the Bachelorette gig.”

Cassie is also involved in a four-on-one date with Hannah G, Kirpa, and Heather Martin. Hannah G is the lady who gets the group rose.

And just how far does Cassie make it? We’re going to say it one more time: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW HOW THE SEASON ENDS.

According to Reality Steve, the final four hometown dates were filmed in the order of Hannah G, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams, and Cassie Randolph. Caelynn is then voted off. And, this is where things go… well, differently, than they have before.

Colton decides, somewhere in the middle of overnight dates, that Cassie is the one he wants to be with. He never goes on his overnight date with Hannah, because he’d already chosen Cassie at that point. So, he says goodbye to Hannah and Tayshia and chooses Cassie as his fiancee. Are the two engaged? Reality Steve says they are.

