Chuck E. Cheese’s Recycled Pizza Conspiracy Theory: Pizza Photos & Explanations

In Shane Dawson’s Conspiracies Part 2 YouTube video, he talks about a crazy theory that Chuck E. Cheese’s recycles pizza by taking slices that weren’t eaten and combining them into “new” pizzas. Chuck E. Cheese’s has said this doesn’t happen, but people online are still wondering why pizza slices often don’t seem to line up at all. One explanation offered by customers is that perhaps, since the restaurant sometimes sells by the slice, they combine freshly made slices from different pizzas into one pizza. Others say that the pizzas come out misshapen because of the type of pizza cutter they use. Read on for more details about the conspiracy theory, photos of misshapen pizza, and explanations and theories.

Shane Dawson Ordered Pizza Slices That Didn’t Line Up

Here’s Dawson’s video:

And some photos of the pizza he ordered to test the theory:

It does indeed seem like some of the pieces just don’t line up well. He pointed out that the pepperonis that are cut don’t have their “other halves” on the pizza either. He said his experience reminded him of rumors he heard as a kid that Chuck E. Cheese’s used leftover pieces and combined them into new pieces. But the restaurant and employees have both said this isn’t the case.

Employees Say the Pizzas Are Cut with a Heavy Slicer & Then Slid Back Onto the Tray, Making the Pieces Misshapen

Chuck E. Cheese’s made a statement that the claims were false, Fox News reported.

The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false. No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

An employee of Chuck E. Cheese’s addressed the conspiracy on Reddit, speaking just for their own store. Redditor u/Karou86 suggested that the discrepancies were because of a heavy slicer that makes the pizza slices different sizes. “It’s when the pizza is being slid off of the cutting board and onto the tray where it gets kind of wonky looking, because some slices are still staying together, while others are sliding all over the place.” Here’s their full comment from Reddit:

All the slices are from the same pizza, it’s just when the pizza comes out of the oven, they place it on a cutting board in order to slice it. The slicer is very large and kind of heavy, so some ppl have a lot of difficulty trying to cut the pizza perfectly. Thats why some slices are different sizes then others. After the pizza is done being cut, the cook slides it onto a tray to carry out to the guests. It’s when the pizza is being slid off of the cutting board and onto the tray where it gets kind of wonky looking, because some slices are still staying together, while others are sliding all over the place. Usually, we’ll try to fix it so it’s all together and looking decent, but on the weekends when it’s packed and the kitchen is super backed up, we’re just trying to run the food as quickly as possible, resulting in pizzas that don’t look as good. I’ve never seen them try to mush different pizza parts together into a full pizza before. However, I can only speak for my store, so there might be a ratchet Chuckee Cheese out there that might try to pull this, but I don’t think anyone would be able to keep on pulling something like that for years without getting caught/getting too many complaints. Corporate is very strict and is constantly checking and pushing us to upsell everything, so if a store starts to dip in reviews/ratings/sales the district manager of the region will come in and investigate. Also they have a ton of cameras everywhere in the which they do a bunch of random audits on, so it would be really hard to do something like that.”

Not everyone thought this was a good explanation and said this didn’t explain the pieces not fitting together. But others argued that employees are only paid minimum wage, so there’s no way they would all be keeping the secret. Karou86 offered this additional explanation: