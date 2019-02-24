Is Daniel Lissing (Jack on WCTH) Married or Dating?

Daniel Lissing left When Calls the Heart in Season 5 under some mysterious circumstances. He said he left for personal reasons and neither he nor the producers elaborated much on what happened. But now that his character, Jack, has died and been written off the show, Lissing is still leaving a pretty happy life. In fact, he’s very much in love and dating a woman named Nadia.

In November, Daniel Lissing announced that he was “in love” and he and his new love would be spending Christmas together, according to ET. At the time he didn’t reveal her identity, but he has talked about her more since. Her name is Nadia and they look great together.

He told ET: “It’s embarrassing for me to say, I am spending Christmas in love this year.” Lissing said that he and Nadia met while he was traveling and she’s not an actress. But she’s from overseas and she’s adventurous, just like him. So far, we don’t know a lot more about Nadia, except for a lot of pictures that show them very happy together.

Lissing told ET, before he revealed her identity, that he was the one wanting to wait a bit to share who she was with the world. “We talked about it, the whole social media thing, and where that fits into, where’s the personal life and career life and all that. She’s completely cool with it. I’m the one that’s a little like, ‘I’m not sure!'”

Although Lissing’s only shared one photo of them together, Nadia has been a lot more open in her Instagram, sharing their adventures and talking about how much she cares for Lissing. This post is from Valentine’s. “I adore you,” she wrote.

On January 17 she posted from Montreal and wrote, “Our future is so bright, we have to wear shades.”

This sweet picture is from December in North Bondi.

In October, before Lissing had shared their relationship publicly, she shared this photo and wrote, “He’s the Mickey to my Minnie. #disneyland.”

