Donald Trump’s Ex-Wives & Their Children

Donald Trump’s romantic past will be one of the topics focused on during the A&E documentary series The Trump Dynasty. As such, viewers will be curious about Trump’s first two marriages, and the children that resulted. Learn more about the current president and his ex-wives here.

Trump met his first wife, Czech model Ivana Zelnickova, in New York City in 1976. The couple dated for about a year before marrying in a lavish wedding ceremony on April 7, 1977. They had three children together during their marriage: Donald Trump Jr., born December 31, 1977; Ivanka Trump, born October 30, 1981; and Eric Trump, born January 6, 1984.

Trump Married Czech Model Ivana Zelnickova In 1977 & They Had 3 Children

Ivana became an important member of the Trump Organization during the 1980s. She was appointed Vice President of Interior Design, and would go on to spearhead the design of the Trump Tower. She also served as President of the Trump Castle Hotel and Casino. Ivana filed for divorce from Trump in 1992, when she discovered that he was having an affair with actress Marla Maples. Despite their divorce, Ivana and Trump have remained close and raised their children together. “We speak every month,” she revealed.

Ivana, now 70, has spoken at length about her ex-husband’s presidency, and said that she doesn’t think he should campaign for re-election come 2020. “I’ll tell you something, I don’t think it’s necessary,” she told Page Six. “He has a good life and he has everything. Donald is going to be 74, 73 for the next [election] and maybe he should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune.”

They Divorced In 1992 When It Was Discovered That Trump Was Having an Affair With Marla Maples

“I think he probably [misses] a little bit of freedom, I don’t think he probably knew how much is involved of being the president,” she added. “It’s so [much] information — you have to know the whole world.”

Trump’s second marriage was to Maples. He began dating the actress while he was still married to first wife, Ivana. Maples, now 55, recalls how the tabloid rumors surrounding them nearly derailed their romance. “It was awful. They wouldn’t leave my family alone,” she told People Magazine. “I wanted to fix everything. I like to fix things for people and suddenly here’s all these stories out. I couldn’t keep up.”

Trump Was Married to Maples from 1993 to 1999 & They Had a Daughter

The couple were wed in 1993, and had an on/off romance that ended in divorce in 1999. Their daughter Tiffany Trump was born on October 13, 1993. “If I had to do it over again, I would just live my life and not worry so much about what other people thought,” Maples admits. “I wish I had had more fun. Even during the crazy times, I wish I d laughed more.”

The actress also said that she hopes Ivana forgives her for her past actions. “I wish her nothing but love,” she explained. “I love her kids, and if she’s holding any kind of resentment toward me, I really hope, for her sake, that she can forgive me.”