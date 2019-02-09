Hallmark’s ‘The Story of Us’: The Scoop on Where It Was Filmed, the Songs & Cast

Tonight’s newest Countdown to Valentine’s Hallmark movie is The Story of Us. It premieres tonight on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central), February 9. The movie stars Maggie Lawson and Sam Page. Read on for details about the cast, where the movie was filmed, and more. If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or send a tweet to the author of this story. You can stay updated on new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here.

How To Watch ‘The Story of Us’

The Story of Us premieres tonight, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie on February 10 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., Feb. 19 at 10 p.m., March 1 at 6 p.m., March 9 at 2 p.m., March 20 at 10 p.m., and March 31 at 4 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Jamie learns that her first love Sawyer is the architect of a development that wants to change her beloved neighborhood and threatens her bookstore. Can old Valentines help them see eye to eye?”

Another synopsis reads: “Small town Oregon bookstore owner Jamie Vaughn learns that hers and other struggling local businesses face closure by a powerful Portland property developer, led by architect and former flame Sawyer ODell. As Valentine’s Day approaches and closure seems imminent, Jamie must not only hatch a heartfelt plan to save her beloved bookstore, but she must also sort out her past feelings for Sawyer when her most recent boyfriend Matt returns to town.”

‘The Story of Us’ Wasn’t Filmed in Oregon, But in Canada, Including Fernwood Square in Victoria

The plot for The Story of Us takes place in Oregon, but that’s not where the movie was filmed. The movie was filmed in Canada, including Victoria, British Columbia, and casting for extras was done by BCF Casting. The movie was filmed in late November.

According to people in the region, one of the big locations for filming was Fernwood Square in Victoria. This area has been rated one of the Top 100 public spaces in Canada.

And of course, the actors tagged themselves in Canada posts during the filming.

One location for filming was Aubergine Specialty Foods, which was closed for filming on November 25. We haven’t yet determined where True Love Books itself was filmed, and will add that to the story once we know.

Songs Featured in ‘The Story of Us’

Here are some details about some of the songs from The Story of Us.

The cover of “Take on Me” heard during the movie was performed by Reid Jamieson.

“Fall Into You” was performed by Rose Ranger. You can listen to the song on Hallmark’s page here.

The song “Serious Thing” is performed by Christine Tavares Mocha. It was written by John Morell. Mocha wrote on Facebook: “Hey friends that like Hallmark Movies!! I’m so excited to have a song from my CD in the The Story of Us, the Hallmark Romantic Comedy that will air next Saturday night Feb. 9th! They’ll be playing a track from my album “Good to Be Yours” , a song called “Serious Thing” written by the ridiculously talented and hard working John Morell. Speaking of John’s music, if you haven’t checked it out yet, listen at spotify, itunes, etc. So grateful for his production of this album and for his endless support.”

The Cast for ‘The Story of Us’

Maggie Lawson plays Jamie. Maggie has a long list of credits to her name, including My Favorite Wedding, The Ranch, The Great Indoors, Angel from Hell, Spivak, Two and a Half Men, Psych (Juliet O’Hara), Back in the Game, Justified, Crumbs, ER, Party of Five, Felicity, Hostile Makeover, Cheats, Pleasantville, Cleaner, and more. She’s the cofounder of the Tiger Frances Foundation, a nonprofit to end animal abuse and help animals find loving homes.

Sam Page plays Sawyer. At one point, he juggled three recurring arcs on Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, and Greek simultaneously. His other impressive credits include Gossip Girl, Switched at Birth, House of Cards, Living on Video, The Bold Type, Scandal, The Mindy Project, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Necessary Roughness, Last Resort, Up All Night, The Event, Castle, Lie to Me, Shark, Red Line, Falling Up, Self/less, Caught, The Tiger Hunter, American Dreams, 7th Heaven, Popular, Point Pleasant, All My Children, and more. Some fans think he looks a lot like Casey Scott, who plays Kevin Keller on Riverdale. (They do look like they could be brothers.)

Marco Grazzini plays Rick. His many credits include Kim’s Convenience, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Supernatural, The Art of More, Killjoys, The Flash, Air Emergency, Hereos Reborn, Total Drama, and more.

Zibby Allen plays Lucy. Her previous credits include Agents of SHIELD, The Exorcist, Bates Motel, Rogue, The Super Man, ANT Farm, Grey’s Anatomy (Nurse Zibby), and more.

Frances Flanagan plays Aunt Anita. Her many credits include Once Upon a Prince, A Dash of Love, The Art of Us, Chesapeake Shores, My Boyfriends’ Dogs, The Wishing Tree, Hiccups, The Zero Sum, Millennium, Northwood (Valerie), Top Cops, Striker’s Mountain, and much more.

Yup… auntie has all the advice!! https://t.co/nUtD9u7Rs8 — frances flanagan (@frannyflanagan) February 8, 2019

Adrian Neblett plays Chuck. He was a cameraman on Murder She Baked, played a local on Wedding March 2, was a SWAT team member on The Flash, a homeless man on The Good Doctor, a blind victim on Supernatural, and was a cab driver on Fringe.

Additional cast include:

Oscar S. Riley (Chuck’s dad)

Jay Hindle (Eric)

Andrea Rosolia (Quentin)

Jenny Mitchell (Dana)

Cornia Akeson (Karen)

Wonita Joy (Beth)

Marisa Vieira (Lisa)

John Han (Jason)

Laura Jaye (Olga)

Jag Bal (Alex)

What did you think of The Story of Us? If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or tweet the author of this article. You can find out about all the new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here.