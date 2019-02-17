Hallmark’s ‘Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered’: Cast & Where Filmed

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new mystery series: Chronicle Mysteries. It airs tonight, Sunday, February 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern. This is a new series starring Alison Sweeney. The first in the series, airing tonight, is called Recovered. Next week you’ll see another movie in the same series, called The Wrong Man. Then on March 3 you can watch the third installment, called Vines that Bind. You can find out about all the new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.

The synopsis for tonight reads: “When Alex McPherson returns to a small town in Pennsylvania to record the next episode of her true crime podcast, she has no idea what she will discover about the disappearance of a childhood friend 20 years prior. However, after teaming up with a local newspaper editor to help her retrace the girl’s last steps, Alex uncovers the truth about her friend’s disappearance, and a decades-old murder.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada, Including Chilliwack & Coquitlam

The first movie in the series was filmed in Canada. One location was Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam, according to What’s Filming. Coquitlam is a city in British Columbia, Canada, with a population of 139,284 as of 2016. It’s one of 26 municipalities that make up Metro Vancouver.

Lisa Durupt, who also stars in Chronicle Mysteries, lives in Coquitlam. She and her husband, Mike Lyons, own Tri-Cities Film Studio, which offers acting lessons and a taping studio in the city, TriCityNews shared.

The movie was shot in 2018 and was originally slated to premiere in September 2018, according to early media reports. In July, downtown Chilliwack was home for parts of the filming too, Agassiz-Harrison Observer reported. Parts of downtown Chilliwack were converted into the fictional town of Harrison. Most of the filming was done indoors, but some outdoor scenery shots were taken, too. The Sheriff’s Office was filmed in an unoccupied building.

Filming for the second movie also takes place in Vancouver. The third movie was filmed in Chilliwack in November, Fraser Valley News reported.

‘Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered’ Cast Details

Alison Sweeney stars as Alex. You may remember her from the Murder She Baked series, which Hallmark fans loved. Her credits also include Days of Our Lives (Sami Brady), Christmas at Holly Lodge, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Love on the Air, Second Chances, Mercy, Bay State, A Brand New Life (Christy), Family Man (Rosie), and much more.

Benjamin Ayres stars as Drew. You might remember him from the 2017 movie, Falling for Vermont on Hallmark. He has a long history in both TV and movies. He starred in Unless, which premiered in the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. He stars on Saving Hope. He’s also known for his role as “Cancer Cowboy” in the CBC series jPod, and he’s starred in Dan for Mayor, Less than Kind, Love By Chance, Battlestar Galactica, Bitten, Lost Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Flashpoint, Combat Hospital, Diamond, Impact, and Smallville.

Michael Kopsa is pictured above with Rebecca Staab. He stars as Miles Lawrence. His many previous credits include Valentine in the Vineyard, Welcome to Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, The Man in the High Castle, The Detour (General Mark), All of My Heart, The Magicians, Van Helsing, iZombie, Superbook, Little Pink House, Littlest Pet Shop, Arrow, Garage Sale Mystery, The Killing, Black Lagoon, Death Note, Jeremiah,The Ultimate Book of Spells, Stargate, and more.

Dave Collette is pictured above. He portrays Chuck in the series. His many credits include Van Helsing, You Me Her (Gabe), Paranormal Solutions, Mech-X4, Marrying the Family, Candiland, Mr. Young, Motive, Vice, A Decent Proposal, and much more.

Rebecca Staab stars as Eileen Bruce. Her many credits include Somewhere Between (Colleen), Mingle Allt he Way, Manopause, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, Road to Christmas, The Miracle Season, Coming Home for Christmas, Moonlight in Vermont, A Perfect Ending, Criminal Minds, Fairly Legal, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Port Charles (Elizabeth Barrington), Dharma & Greg, Walker Texas Ranger, NightMan, Martial Law, Live Shot (Sherry Beck), Trade Winds, Dark Shadows, and more.

Chris William Martin is pictured above. He plays Chris Schiller. His many previous credits include Supernatural, Colony (Roger), When Calls the Heart (Jake Garrison), Cedar Cove (Anthony), Motive, The Vampire Diaries (Zach Salvatore), Dollhouse, Terriers, Lone Star, NCIS, Heartland (Dr. Simon Griffith), Lincoln Heights, Tom Stone, Amazon, Felicity (Greg), Fifteen (Dylan), and more.

Toby Levins is pictured above, portraying Fireman Sean Mullen. His previous credits include Van Helsing, Loudermilk, Garage Sale Mysteries, Salvation, iZombie, Siren, Beyond, Altered Carbon, Christmas at Holly Lodge, The 100 (Lt. Carl Emerson), Arrow, Wayward Pines, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Olivia Steele Falconer (Kendall)

Matt Bellefleur (Troy Hines)

Jim Thorburn (Bradley Wilmott)

Lisa Durupt (Gina Desavio)

Karen Holness (Katie Wyer)

Christopher Rosamond (Stan Ruskiewicz)

Fulvio Cecere (Sheriff Barlow)

Jillian Fargey (Mrs. Desavio)

Yoshie Bancroft (Patti)

Stefania Indelicato (Medical Examiner)

Emily Holmes (Courtney Jeffers)

Dee Jay Jackson (Security Guard)

Gaalen Engen (Howard/Stables)

