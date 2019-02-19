Is ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Getting Cancelled? Will it Be Renewed for Season 2?

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premiered its first season on MTV earlier this year. As the season 1 episodes come to a close, fans are wondering if the show will be renewed for a second season or canceled. Here’s what we know so far:

With three episodes left in season 1, MTV has not announced if they will be renewing or canceling their Lindsay Lohan-headed reality series. They filmed season 1 last summer, so if they are considering to continue the show, they still have some time to decide before they would need to cast and film season 2. It is probably that MTV will wait to cancel or renew the show until after they see how its performed for the rest of the season. So far, its rating have been mixed.

This season is just getting fetch! 💅 Catch new episodes of #LohanBeachClub Mondays at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/lYN63yAHqP — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) February 13, 2019

According to Billboard, the premiere of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club was a success for MTV, emerging as “one of the top five new cable shows of the 2018-19 season to-date among young adults.” They say that the show scored particularly well with their female viewers after the series premiered its first episode on Tuesday, January 8.

About halfway through the season, however, MTV moved the show from its original timeslot of Tuesdays at 8/7c to Mondays at 10/9c. According to Page Six, ratings for the show dropped dramatically after that day and time change. Marc Berman from Programming Insider told them that he believed the show started with high ratings that quickly fell off as the season progressed because “People were curious. They wanted to know what had happened to her. They sampled the show. It wasn’t very good. They didn’t come back.” Depending on how MTV promotes the season finale, the viewers the show received for the series premiere may return to see how season 1 turned out.

In an interview with Variety, the president of programming and development for MTV, Nina Diaz, expressed interest in continuing the show beyond its first season. In response to the question “If the show is a success, would you want to do more episodes?” she said “Our hope is that this is going to be a great success and the audience will love it as much as we love it, and there will be more to come.”

Lohan also seems on-board for more seasons of the show, if MTV orders them. When EW asked Lohan where she might take the show if it is renewed for season 2, however, she said “I have another [club] in Athens that opens over the summer [so] I might separate [the cast] and bring in different people!”

"She has no idea what's actually going on, and she's almost like living in her own universe." 😳 Find out why Kailah's intentions are being questioned on #LohanBeachClub TONIGHT at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/WsFYETUFA1 — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) February 18, 2019

Episode 7’s description reads “After Lindsay sends shockwaves through the house by sending one of the hosts home, anxiety spreads as they all worry about their own positions with the brand.”

The description for episode 8 reads “With Pride, the biggest day for the beachhouse, on the horizon, Lindsay worries that Kailah and Brent are spreading discord amongst the VIP hosts and makes a surprise appearance at the house to investigate the situation.” This is likely the episode where Lindsay Lohan’s infamous “Do the LiLo” dance was filmed, so its possible that MTV will see a ratings increase when episode 8 airs.

