Will Trump’s State of the Union Address Interrupt Splitting Up Together on TV Tonight?

With President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address taking place this evening, your usual TV schedule is going to be a little off tonight. Originally, the State of Union address was scheduled to take place last Tuesday (January 29), but was cancelled due to the US government shutdown. So is Splitting Up Together on tonight, February 5 on ABC?

The 2019 State of the Union Address will officially take place tonight at 9 p.m. EST, and because of this, your regular TV schedule is going to be off track. Several networks are either pushing back their regularly scheduled programs because of the address or replacing what would be a new episode with a repeat, and Splitting Up Together is indeed one of those programs.

An all-new episode of Splitting Up Together will air on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 9:30 p.m. EST. Check out the synopsis for the episode, titled “Everything’s Okay,” courtesy of Broadway World: “Lena confirms that she has feelings for Martin but is confused when his response is not what she expects. To escape the situation, Lena joins Camille and Maya on a road trip for a girl’s weekend before Maya’s baby arrives. Meanwhile, Martin, still considering how to respond to Lena, joins Arthur, Frank and Henry in chasing after the women, on ABC’s “Splitting Up Together.”

“Splitting Up Together” stars Jenna Fischer as Lena, Oliver Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo.

Check out the full description of the show below:

From executive producers Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek (Suburgatory), Jeff Kleeman (Little Big Shots) and Dean Holland (Parks and Recreation) comes Splitting Up Together, the story of Lena (Jenna Fischer, The Office) and Martin (Oliver Hudson, Scream Queens), whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Lena and Martin were once madly in love. But, like many marriages, time and circumstance eventually took their toll. Lena, the perfectionist, fell into the role of caretaker for everyone, including Martin. Martin felt he could never do anything right and gave up making the effort. This created a romantic rift between them. Finding themselves in a platonic marriage and acting more like a pair of camp counselors wrangling their kids than a couple hopelessly in love, they decide that everyone’s lives would be better served if they got a divorce. Still wanting the best for their three kids and facing a daunting real estate market, the couple decide not to sell their house and to “Bird Nest” instead. One parent will live in the house as the “on-duty” parent taking care of the kids, while the “off-duty” parent will live in the detached garage, doing whatever he or she pleases. They will switch off every other week. Their kids, 7-year-old Milo (Sander Thomas), 14-year-old pre-pubescent Mason (Van Crosby) and 15-year-old feminist Mae (Olivia Keville), seem to be taking the divorce in stride. While Lena, the consummate caretaker, has to learn to loosen her reigns, Martin, who has always taken a backseat when it comes to parenting, needs to learn how to step up his game. Then there are Lena and Martin’s married friends, Camille (Lindsay Price) and Arthur (Bobby Lee). Camille, stunning and way out of Arthur’s league, is sad to lose their best couple friends. Arthur, aware he married up, begins to question the stability of his own marriage when his friends’ falls apart. And Lena’s sister, Maya (Diane Farr), a serial dater who often gets in her own way due to her terrible taste in men, thinks that her sister is too rigid and needs to chill out if she’s ever going start dating again. As Lena begins to dip her toes into the dating waters, Martin begins to see his own culpability in his marriage falling apart. When Martin realizes that it all began when he refused to dance with Lena at their wedding, he wants to atone for it. He secretly takes dance lessons to surprise Lena by dancing with her on what would be their upcoming wedding anniversary. Could being apart ultimately lead to them getting back together?

What do you think about Splitting Up Together being pushed back for a week thanks to the 2019 State of the Union Address? Will you be watching the address or something else? Let us know in the comments below.

