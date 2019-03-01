GUHH: JoJo Simmons’ Fiance & Proposal

JoJo Simmons is looking for an engagement ring on the latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. The synopsis for the episode reveals that he takes his sisters Vanessa and Angela shopping with him so that they can help decide on the perfect ring for his fiance. Learn more about JoJo’s engagement and his fiance below.

JoJo is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tanice Amira. He proposed to her on August 23, 2018, during an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. According to the Jasmine Brand, the couple dated for 8 years prior to their engagement, which took place at a Simmons family gathering in Manhattan.

JoJo Is Currently Looking for an Engagement Ring for His Fiance Tanice Amira

Tanice broke the news on her Instagram, writing: “I’m engaged! Today is one of the happiest days of my life!!! I can’t wait to call you my husband! I love you more than words can describe! Thank you for putting up with my craziness!” Check out a screenshot of the original post above.

Tanice is a professional makeup artist and the daughter of Kory ‘CEO Buck’ Jackson, who is best known for being the CEO of Selfish Music Group and an affiliate of YMCMB Rich Gang. The latter is record label that houses popular artists like Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug. JoJo and Tanice are also parents to a baby girl named Mia KayLee Simmons, who they gave birth to on February 20, 2016.

JoJo & Tanice Welcomed Their First Child, Mia Kaylee Simmons, In February 2016

JoJo announced the birth of his first child on Instagram. “Welcome Mia KayLee Simmons. Born February 20th, weighing 6Lbs & 13oz,” he wrote. “This was all I wanted to hear the moment they pulled you from inside of me! You are the most perfect baby girl Mommy and Daddy have never been so happy! We are truly blessed you have given us the Best roles in life! Mommy & Daddy… Finally Parents! Our family is complete. I love you Mia.”

JoJo has credited his daughter with helping him overcome his troubled past. “I had a lot of troubles, but me having a child matured me in a crazy way. It made me look at life way differently and just made me way more focused on things,” he told the Hollywood Life podcast. “Now, I don’t focus on things that don’t matter, or on people that don’t matter. So, I think me becoming a father really made me who I am today, and it’s the greatest thing in the world.”