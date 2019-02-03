Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Baby Number 2?

Today, Travis Scott takes the field as one of the performers alongside headlining band Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl. And, the morning of the big game, Kylie Jenner, the mother of Scott’s daughter, Stormi, made a very questionable post on Instagram. Jenner posted a photo wearing an all-black outfit and covering her stomach with Scott cuddling across her lap. With the photo, Jenner wrote the caption, “Baby #2?” Could she be referring to Scott as her big baby since he’s laying across her lap? Is she pregnant? Is she trying to take some attention away from the controversy surrounding the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Or, is she just having some fun and messing with her 125 million followers? See the Instagram photo below and judge for yourself.

It’s definitely a possibility that Jenner was trying to distract people from all the backlash surrounding her baby daddy’s big Super Bowl debut. Upon accepting the gig, Maroon 5, Travis Scott and rapper Big Boi received some hate online. Some artists declined to play the Super Bowl because of the NFL’s relationship with former player Colin Kaepernick. When Kaepernick started to take a knee during The National Anthem, in 2016, for the purpose of a silent protest against police brutality, others followed. By 2017, Kaepernick didn’t have a spot on any NFL team and is now in a legal battle against the NFL. Because of this, many celebrities have chosen to not attend or participate in the Super Bowl.

When accepting the gig, Scott made sure to incorporate a large donation to a charity benefiting children, in collaboration with the NFL, Maroon 5, and others, for $500,000.

On Friday, February 1, 2019, Scott and Jenner celebrated their baby daughter Stormi’s first birthday, according to Us Weekly. Scott was performing at a pre-Super Bowl event and gave a shout out to his little one while on stage. Jenner had taken Stormi on a little vacation, but, by the looks of her social media, the family is all together again, probably to support Scott in his Super Bowl performance. For Stormi’s birthday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message to her little girl, writing, “How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy Birthday to my angel on earth.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for being an ever-expanding group, with tons of kids, so it’s definitely a possibility that Jenner is ready for another baby. We’re thinking that if she is pregnant, she’s not just going to let the cat out of the bag just yet, considering she kept her first pregnancy a complete secret from the world the entire time.