Kailah Casillas & Kyle Marve: Who Are the New ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ VIP Hosts?

On tonight’s new episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV, two new American VIP hosts are introduced to the Mykonos beach club: Kailah Casillas and Kyle Marve. The show stars Lindsay Lohan, her business partner Panos Spentzos, and the VIP hosts Lohan has flown in from America to help run her Mykonos beach house.

The episode 5 description reads “Lindsay comes to a decision regarding Jonitta and Gabi?s altercation, and then decides to bring in two new VIP Hosts to make sure she has assembled the best of the best. New arrival Kailah plants seeds of doubt in Sara?s head.” The introduction of these new hosts comes on the heels of Jonitta and Gabi’s drama from last week; like the introduction of Alex a few episodes into the season, Kailah and Kyle are likely meant to add pressure and competition for the already-established VIPs.

A preview clip shared ahead of the new episode show Kailah and Kyle emerging from a white van. Of their arrival and the impact it will have on the other hosts, Panos says “I don’t think they’re gonna be happy. But I don’t care.”

Kailah Casillas had a reality TV history prior to Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. She was a contestant on The Challenge from 2017-2018, and also appeared on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars in 2018. According to her IMDB page, she was also on Real World in 2016. 25-year-old Kailah is from Las Vegas, Nevada; according to her Instagram bio, she also has a vlog channel on YouTube. Her latest video is about her breast augmentation surgery; her channel has over 9,000 subscribers to-date.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Casilas said that she found Lohan difficult to work for, revealing “She doesn?t really run things the way I think she should and she?s very wishy-washy when it comes to employees. Nothing is cut and dry, and that?s something that made her really hard to work with.”

Kyle Marve is 31 years old from New York, who works as a bartender on the Upper East Side. He introduces himself as someone who is “very good at branding,” which is why he believes he was invited to the Beach Club. Of his boss, Lohan, Marve told E! News “Going into Mykonos, it was like this mental thing. Lindsay’s the celebrity, this huge figure. When I got there, she was the opposite of that. She was so personable. She made me feel like a part of the team instantly.”

