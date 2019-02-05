Are Michael and Marie Still Together on ‘Cartel Crew’?

Cartel Crew‘s Michael Corleone Blanco has a girlfriend who’s also featured on the show named Marie Ramirez De Arellano. Ramirez De Arellano led her own life of crime before she and Blanco decided to quit the drug scene and jump-start their lives in brand new directions, hence the premise of the show. But are the two still together? According to social media, yes, they are.

Just days ago, Ramirez De Arellano posted a photo of herself, Blanco, and a Miami radio host looking chummy.

There’s no evidence to be found regarding a change in the couple’s relationship status, but VH1’s preview for tonight’s episode is rather unsettling. “You can’t turn a hoe into a housewife, homie,” said Blanco in the clip. “Truth be told, it might be a wrap, baby. This might be done.”

Cartel Crew follows the lives of eight sons and daughters of drug cartel members. Viewers get to witness how these descendants of former drug lords deal with their legacy when their parents have serious connections in the cartel. The show, set in Miami, follows its cast as they try to change their lives and steer away from the drug life.

The unofficial leader of the crew is Michael Corleone Blanco, the youngest son of the “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco. He left the drug life after 33 years following his mother’s assassination, but the show aims to shine a light on the many different sides of Blanco. As for his baby mama, joining Cartel Crew was a tough decision.

“It took a lot of emotion, a lot of dissecting our past, regression. It kinda hit us emotionally and in different ways. I learned more about myself throughout this project. It opened a lot of wounds for me, and it actually motivated me to tell my story and move on from my past,” said Ramirez De Arellano.

Blanco launched his own brand in 2009 called Pure Blanco to prove he could lead a legal business and life. “I had a dream and it took God to make it so,” Blanco told TMZ. Ramirez De Arellano remains committed to her relationship with Blanco and even helps him run his business. The brand offers men’s and women’s clothing along with accessories like hats, totes, and drinkware, all celebrating the life and legacy of his mother Giselda.

Since her father generally kept quiet about his business dealings (and thanks to her relationship with Blanco), Ranurez De Arellano lost touch with many of her own family members. Preview clips from Cartel Crew foreshadow what’s to come, hinting that her past may come back to bite her episodes down the road. Now that she’s entered the world of reality TV, it’s a safe bet to guess that some of her family’s dirty laundry is about to be aired out.

In a clip from the show, Ramirez De Arrellano told the camera, “Being with Michael hasn’t been easy. Ever since I told my father who I was with, my family completely cut me off. They don’t understand why I would be with Griselda Blanco’s son, and now this little family that Michael and I have built is all I have left. If Michael decides to leave me one day or if God forbid he goes back to jail, what do I have? Nothing.”

Cartel Crew airs tonight, Monday February 4, at its new time 10 p.m.