Are Nene Leakes & Husband Gregg Leakes Still Together?

Nene Leakes, from Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been public about her husband Gregg’s battle with colon cancer. But, the illness itself hasn’t been the only issue for the couple. On RHOA, Nene reveals that the couple has been on the rocks since Gregg had been having difficulty handling his feelings during his battle. But, there are no reports of a split or divorce. The couple appears to be staying strong and the two are still together.

On RHOA, Nene previously opened up about her struggles with Gregg, saying, “I needed him to be my support, and he wasn’t there. A lot of people think that he’s such an angel, and I’m not saying that he’s not. He’s a sweet guy; he’s a good guy … but he’s a fucking asshole when he wants to be.” She also said that Gregg had been taking out some of his emotions on her.

According to Bravo, Gregg took to social media to publicly apologize for the pain he has caused his wife. In a post on Instagram, Gregg wrote, “We always hurt the ones we love because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back. I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together. She’s done NO wrong. This is ALL on me. Cancer WILL change your Life.”

Gregg has also posted about the strength and support of his wife, during his cancer battle, several times on Instagram as well. In one post, he wrote, “You are an Excellent Woman, soo giving and kind to sooo many people. You will be Blessed beyond your own beliefs. I Pray for your protection and health as you travel the journey of 2018 … Thank You again, many times over for taking care of me, for putting up with me & my health that sometimes gets in the way … You always step up, Bat & knock it out the park …You are my everything … Yes You are … I Love You …”

Reflecting back on his initial cancer diagnosis, Gregg revealed on RHOA that he had to get emergency surgery the very same day he found out he had cancer. In September 2018, Gregg underwent a 5-hour surgery. On an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Gregg recalled, “I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it. And so I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go. I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.'”

