Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo, Lisa & Ken’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd. Vanderpump Sabo has one younger brother, Max, who was adopted when she was 5.

Born in London, Vanderpump-Sabo moved to the States with her parents where she attended college at Pepperdine University. These days, she works on a number of different business ventures and does a great deal of charity work. She and her husband, Jason, live in Beverly Hills with their pup, Darling.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Jason Sabo in 2012

In 2011, Vanderpump-Sabo married her husband, Jason Sabo, a brand ambassador at Palm Bay International. According to a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Sabo, he also graduated from Pepperdine. Vanderpump-Sabo and her husband recently celebrated their 7-year wedding anniversary.

“I can’t believe it has been 7 years since this perfect day – when we laughed and cried and danced surrounded by our favorite people and snuck moments in rose gardens and promised to love each other forever. Seven years later and I’m still just as in love with you; we’ve been through so much together and I have always known that you’re the person I want to be with for the rest of my life. Here’s to 7 years of marriage (and 13 years together!) – I love you my sweet husband and always will,” Pandora captioned a sweet wedding photo back in August.

You can see photos from their wedding here.

2. She Graduated From Pepperdine University

Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo was born in London in 1986. She moved to the States with her folks when she was younger and lived in a few cities before settling in California.

She graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and in film and television production.

After graduation, she launched a luxury lifestyle magazine called The Divine Addiction in 2012, and that led to bigger things for her; she currently serves as Executive Editor of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine — where her mom serves as Editor-in-Chief.

Vanderpump-Sabo has appeared on past episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules but is not a regular cast member on either reality series.

3. She Started Vanderpump Wine & Spirits & Bottled a Sangria With Her Husband

Not unlike her parents, Vanderpump-Sabo is very involved in the food and beverage industry. She loves food and enjoys cooking and also has a passion for spirits, creating the Vanderpump Wines & Spirits brand.

A few years ago, Vanderpump-Sabo joined forces with her husband to create a bottled version of her family’s sangria. The drink is currently available in traditional red and the Vanderpump specialty — pink.

“My mother has been serving her own special sangria recipes for as long as I can remember — it’s one of her most popular drinks. Using her recipe, we’ve created something that’s light, refreshing, easy to drink and impressive to serve – an ultra-premium blend that lives up to the Vanderpump standards of quality. Our family hopes you will love LVP Sangria as much as we do,” Vanderpump-Sabo said.

4. She Is Dedicated to Charity Work

She’s also involved in a great deal of philanthropy work. She currently is on the board of Vanderpump Dogs.

“Thousands of dogs are tortured, abused, boiled alive and eaten in the horrific dog meat trade that’s prevalent in many countries around the world. Our eyes are open to the tragedies happening annually and we vow to do everything we can to put a stop to it. Contact your congressmen and urge them to support H.Res.401 and push it to the floor. The United States can come together to condemn these vile practices and let these countries know that this is NOT OK. Together we can make a difference,” she captioned an Instagram photo last summer.

Vanderpump-Sabo launched The Charity Market, an online boutique that gives back to charities such as The Trevor Project and the Susan G. Komen Foundation (and Vanderpump Dogs, of course).

“We launched The Charity Market to give people a way to find gorgeous, unique & affordable products that all give back to charities of your choice! If you’re spoiling yourself, why not do it in a way that also helps others? Every product purchased in The Charity Market will donate 20% of the retail price to the charity you choose,” reads a description on The Charity Market’s website.

5. Her Parents Bought Her a Home

A few years back, Lisa Vanderpump took some heat after the world learned that she purchased homes for her children. While some people thought the gesture was a bit extravagant, Vanderpump defended her decision.

“Well, I felt that I was criticized two or three years ago when I said I wasn’t paying Max’s electric bill and I didn’t care whether he had his electricity cut off. Work some more shifts, get the money to pay for it. I work seven days a week, so why can’t he work five? And if he has to take a cold shower and get dressed in the dark, I don’t care. And I was criticized for that,” Vanderpump told Bravo’s Daily Dish back in 2017.

“He started off a dishwasher in the restaurant and Pandora waited tables all through college, so I’m not about spoiling them. However, in this case, they reached a stage in their life, they proved themselves [and] what I wanted to do, I wanted to give them back the kind of lifestyle they had when they lived at home. And I felt for quite a few years now they lived on their own. They had kind of been through it a little bit, had their own struggles,” she added.

“Also I had such pleasure doing it. I did it as much for me as I did for them. But I did it so that dinner was on the table, but also I gave them the responsibility of giving them a mortgage that they can afford the same as the payments they were making on a rental property. It’s very difficult for the youngsters to get started so now they have a mortgage. It wasn’t like I just bought it outright. I put the deposit down and that’s what’s so difficult for young people to get together,” she concluded.