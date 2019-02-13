Who is Paul Nassif’s Girlfriend Brittany Pattakos on Botched

Paul Nassif has been dating fitness enthusiast Brittany Pattakos for some time, and even featured his lady love on his Christmas card last year, so it’s safe to say the two are pretty serious. Nassif has gushed about Pattakos during interviews in the past, crediting her for his weight loss.

Pattakos has her social media accounts set to private, so details about the Greek beauty are sparse. However, according to Distractify, she is a twin and works in the medical field as a a coolsculpting specialist. Although her Instagram is private, her bio is public, and shows that she is all about “positive vibes [and] fitness… [and] helping others.”

Nassif’s on-screen partner is also impressed by Nassif’s health changes since dating Pattakos, telling E! News: “I will give him this, he has lost a lot of weight. He actually looks good. But the bad news is, why do you generally lose weight? To be more attractive to the gender you’re interested in attracting. He now has a new significant relationship. So boyfriend body, here it comes!”

Pattakos has been appearing in photos with Nassif as far back as July of last year, so we know they’ve been together for more than six months. As mentioned above, she joined Nassif and his three sons – Collin, Christian and Gavin – on the family’s annual Christmas card last December.

“Have a #MerryChristmasEve tonight and a #MerryChristmas tomorrow! I hope Santa is good to you all!” Nassif wrote on Instagram.

Nassif has mentioned that he and Pattakos enjoy going out, and often double date with friends and family since they began dating. Nassif posts plenty of pictures of the two of them on his Instagram account, showing the couple out on the town, dressing up for Halloween, spending holidays together and hanging at the beach, among other things.

“I hope everyone has a #HappyThanksgiving tomorrow!” he captioned a picture of himself and Pattakos standing in front of a museum. “I’m truly thankful for all of you… What are you guys thankful for?!”

Pattakos is 27-years-old, according to Extra TV, and rumors that the two are planning to tie the knot in the near future have been abundant since they were first spotted together. 56-year-old Nassif shared, “We’ll just say things are going exceedingly well. If something happens, let it happen.”