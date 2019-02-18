Who Gets the Group Date Rose on Episode 7 of ‘The Bachelor’? 2/18/19

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood takes his remaining 7 ladies to his hometown of Denver, Colorado. Colton and the women have spent the last few weeks traveling in Asia, but return to the United States ahead of next week’s hometown dates. In tonight’s episode, three more women will be eliminated.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS. If you do not want to know information about tonight’s episode or this season of the show, including who get eliminated tonight, stop reading!

The description for tonight’s episode reads “The seven remaining women join Colton in his hometown of Denver; Tayshia shares news that shakes Colton’s world; Brett Young performs for Caelynn and Colton after their ski date.”

Since Tayshia, Caelynn, and Hannah B. get one-on-one dates this week, that means the four-on-one group date included Hannah G., Heather, Cassie, and Kirpa. Reality Steve did not share a lot of details about the nature of this episodes group date; however, he did reveal that Hannah G. receives the group date rose, ensuring that she will have a hometown date in the final 4 for next week’s episode.

Reality Steve also revealed that an elimination happens during the group date. After determining that she would not be ready for Colton to meet her family at next week’s hometown dates, Heather Martin removed herself from the competition. Heather is the third contestant to do this this season – Sydney left last week because she wasn’t happy with the effort Colton was putting in, and Elyse eliminated herself a few weeks ago. This means that the only two women heading into the rose ceremony without roses securing their hometown dates were Cassie and Kirpa.

Colton's journey will take a shocking turn. Get ready for fence-jumping drama, heartbreaking tears, and rose-handing romance! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gG3dYBOqqv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 12, 2019

The Bachelor has been teasing fans with footage of Colton Underwood jumping over a fence as the women screamed in the background, and it seems as though that scene will air in tonight’s episode. It is unclear when or why the moment happened, but since it took place at night with a number of women present to witness it, it was likely at the cocktail party or a group date after party. Underwood also teased that fans will know what happened to caused him to react so dramatically, tweeting “I hear the fences in Denver are nice #TheBachelor.”

In a week 7 sneak peek released by ABC, Underwood laments to the camera “I’m confused, I’m terrified, I’m nervouse, because I don’t know what the future holds for me.” The drama in this episode seems to be brought on by the rumors spreading in the house that some of the women are there for the wrong reasons – namely, that Cassie and Caelynn are more interested in becoming the next Bachelorette than Underwood’s future wife.

If Reality Steve is correct, Hannah B. gets sent home during her one-on-one date, and Kirpa is eliminated during the end of episode rose ceremony. This means that the final four, who will each have a hometown date for Colton to meet their families and get to know more about the women and where they’re from, are Hannah G., Caelynn, Cassie, and Tayshia.

Tune in to season 23 of The Bachelor on ABC, Monday nights at 8pm.