‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Predictions & When Is the Premiere Date?

On The Bachelor 2019, a couple of the contestants get accused of going on the show in hopes of becoming the next star of The Bachelorette, rather than for trying to find love with Bachelor Colton Underwood. During episode 6 of the show, according to Reality Steve, contestant Katie Morton claims that Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were hoping to be on The Bachelorette 2019. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve reported that “Katie tells him that Caelynn and Cassie were talking about being the Bachelorette, they weren’t genuine, and they weren’t here for him and he wasn’t happy. I’m also not sure the extent of Cassie and Caelynn speaking about the Bachelorette gig. However, it was big enough to where others were bothered by it and either brought it up to Colton as well or we’re going to. Katie definitely did.” Yikes.

Whatever the case, the premiere date for The Bachelorette 2019 has not yet been announced, but the show usually premieres in May. So, it’s safe to say that the show will begin in the Spring. The only thing that may affect the premiere date is Dancing With the Stars. Usually, the yearly lineup for the ABC network begins with The Bachelor, then Dancing With the Stars, then The Bachelorette, followed by Bachelor in Paradise, and then another season of DWTS. But, this year, Dancing With the Stars will not premiere until September, airing only one season for 2019.

When it comes to possible stars of the new Bachelorette season, our predictions are based on some major spoilers for season 23 of The Bachelor. So, if you do not want to know who the reported winner or final 4 are on The Bachelor 2019, STOP READING NOW.

Now that we have that out of the way, here are our predictions:

As far as the current season of The Bachelor goes, Tayshia Adams, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Hannah Godwin make it to the final 4, along with Cassie Rudolph, who is this season’s reported winner. So, Rudolph definitely cannot be the next star of The Bachelorette. One of the other three women has a good shot, but if it were up to us, we would go with Hannah G.

If the show wanted to find a star outside of this season of The Bachelor, there are countless options. Kaitlyn Bristowe could return as the star since she’s newly single, after breaking up with previous Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth. Then again, Bristowe is supposedly dating Jason Tartick. Danielle Maltby is always a possibility. She lost at love on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Then, she found love with Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother, but, when he went on MTV’s The Challenge and met Cara Maria Sorbello, he cheated on Maltby and ruined the relationship. Maybe Maltby would be a good candidate for the role.