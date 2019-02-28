‘The Masked Singer’ Finale 2019: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the finale of the very first season of The Masked Singer and there are three contestants left in the competition. Only one will be a winner but all three will be unmasked. Read on for the rundown on what time the show airs, how to watch it online, the remaining contestants and what channel to watch.

“THE MASKED SINGER” FINALE TIME & DATE: The grand finale airs on February 27, 2019, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. It is pre-taped, not live. Normally the show airs from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, so be sure to tune in an hour early to watch the entire finale episode. The first hour of the finale is titled “Road to the Finals” and will likely feature highlights from the season. The second half is called “The Final Mask is Lifted.”

“THE MASKED SINGER” CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual on the Fox network. If you do not know what channel number to watch, check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS, etc.)

HOW TO WATCH “THE MASKED SINGER” FINALE ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the finale episode live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the finale of The Masked Singer live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“THE MASKED SINGER” CONTESTANTS: The remaining three disguised contestants are the Bee, the Peacock and the Monster.

“THE MASKED SINGER” REVEALED SO FAR: Prior to the finale, nine contestants had been unmasked. The rundown on who was revealed includes the following.

Rabbit was Joey Fatone

Lion was Rumer Willis

Alien was La Toya Jackson

Raven was Ricki Lake

Unicorn was Tori Spelling

Poodle was Margaret Cho

Deer was Terry Bradshaw

Pineapple was Tommy Chong

Hippo was Antonio Brown

“THE MASKED SINGER” FINALE JUDGES: For the finale, the normal panel of judges will be present, along with a previous guest judge. Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong will be joined by comedian Kenan Thompson.