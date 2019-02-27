‘The Masked Singer’ Peacock, Monster & Bee: Winner Predictions

The Masked Singer was an instant hit with America when it premiered on the Fox network. The show, which features disguised celebrities performing for votes in a singing competition, unmasks singers each week and tonight is the grand finale. There are three contestants left, dressed up as a Monster, a Bee and a Peacock. Clues about each of the contestants have been given each week, helping the judges, audience and at-home viewers with guesses about their identities.

Now it’s time for the remaining contestants to be revealed and for there to be a winner. Who do you think could win the competition? Read on below for our odds, predictions, and clues about the three contenders.

Peacock on ‘The Masked Singer’



From the beginning, based on his height and all of his clues, our prediction for the Peacock was that his identity is Donny Osmond. According to Country Living, Osmond did an interview about his latest album “The Soundtrack of My Life” and said that one of his songs was like Robin Thicke’s song “Blurred Lines”. The Peacock talked about this on the show, as one of his clues, but judge Thicke seemed to think the Peacock was referring to Weird Al Yankovic’s “Word Crimes” parody song.

Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’



The Monster has had us back and forth about his identity. At first, we thought maybe he was Bobby Brown, but we’re leaning more towards T-Pain. Some of the Monster’s clues on the show were that he talks about making a comeback. People reported the Monster saying, “I learned the hard way that it takes just one slip to make you lose your place in the world. I’ve been vilified and persecuted for sounding like a ringtone. But it ain’t me. Putting on a front made me angry and after doing some soul searching, I was ready for something new. It’s crazy that having my identity stripped has brought me the comeback I’ve wanted for a decade. I’ve been hiding behind faster tracks — until now. I’m finally ready to slow it down … I’m a father, a husband, a son, a brother and more than anything I’m a person.”

While the Peacock has proven to be quite the showman, Newsweek has reported that viewers predict the Monster will win because he is a fan-favorite.

Bee on ‘The Masked Singer’



The Bee on The Masked Singer has been in the entertainment business for decades and has 10 Grammys to her name. Our top guesses are Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle. According to People, a couple of the top guesses from the judges on the show have also been Chaka Khan and Anita Baker. Gold Derby reported that 70% of viewers think the person dressed as the Bee is Gladys Knight. Previously on the show, judge Ken Jeong said, “On this show there have been several times that we’re, ‘[It’s] definitely this person.’ It could be someone who is also singing like Gladys Knight inside the mask. Patti LaBelle [could be] singing like Gladys.”