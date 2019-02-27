‘The Masked Singer’ Revealed: Who Has Been Unmasked So Far?

Tonight is the finale of The Masked Singer, and there are three contestants left in the competition: the Peacock, the Bee, and the Monster. At the end of the night, everyone will know the identities of celebrities behind the masks.

Beware of spoilers below if you are not caught up on season 1 of The Masked Singer and do not want to know who has been unmasked.

When the season began, there were 12 masked celebrities competing. Each week, a character was unmasked based on the audience’s votes and the celebrity beneath that disguise was revealed. Here are the celebrities who have been unmasked so far:

Antonio Brown – The Hippo

NFL star Antonio Brown was revealed to be the Hippo at the end of the series premiere. He sang and dance to “My Prerogative,” but was the first celebrity eliminated.

Tommy Chong – The Pineapple

On week 2 of The Masked Singer, the Pineapple character (dressed as a surfer dude in an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses) sang “I Will Survive” for his first and only on-stage performance. Jennny McCarthy guessed that it might be Tommy Chong behind the mask before Chong took it off his Pineapple head and revealed himself.

Terry Bradshaw – The Deer

Terry Bradshaw, former NFL quarterback and current TV sports analyst, was revealed to be the Deer. The judges said they realized it was Bradshaw after seeing the Deer do Bradshaw’s signature shoulder-shaking laugh. After his elimination, Bradshaw wore the deer mask to co-host Fox NFL Sunday.

Margaret Cho – The Poodle

Even though she plays his sister on his TV sitcom, Ken Jeong did not guess that comedian Margaret Cho was beneath the Poodle mask.

Tori Spelling – The Unicorn

Many of the Unicorn’s clues revolved around her being told she wasn’t good enough and couldn’t sing. To rebuild her confidence, she performed her heart out on the show. Ultimately, the Unicorn was the celebrity many viewers predicted: Tori Spelling.

Ricki Lake – The Raven

The Raven was revealed to be actress and TV host Ricki Lake, who chose to participate on the show shortly after the death of her husband.

La Toya Jackson – The Alien

The Alien was unmasked to be a famous singer and songwriter – Grammy-winner La Toya Jackson. She used the show as an opportunity to separate herself from her famous family and step out of the shadow of her siblings, Janet and Michael.

Rumer Willis – The Lion

Rumer Willis, actress and famous daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was revealed to be the Lion during the semi-finals double elimination. While the judges were surprised that Willis was the woman behind the Lion’s incredible singing voice, there are many videos online of Willis singing, both as herself and in character on the TV show Empire.

Joey Fatone – The Rabbit

As the second reveal of last week’s double elimination, Joey Fatone was unmasked as the Rabbit. He told the judges and viewers that he has been struggling with claustrophobia recently and that competing on the show in such a restrictive costume helped him overcome that.