What Time Does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Premiere on Netflix?

Netflix’s new series, The Umbrella Academy, releases today, but at what time? The good news is that you don’t have to wait long to see the series.

The Umbrella Academy released at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere nowadays. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, February 15 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Release Times in the U.S. (February 15)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (February 14)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (February 14)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning.

The synopsis for the series reads: “A disbanded group of superheroes reunite after their adoptive father, who trained them to save the world, dies.” Another synospis reads: “A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father’s death, the threat of the apocalypse and more.”

The description for the first episode reads: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

The cast for the series includes Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Eden Cupid, Cameron Brodeur, Ethan Hwang, Dante Albidone, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Godley, T.J. McGibbon, Ellen Page, Colm Feore, Mary J. Blige, Murray Furrow, Jordan Claire Robbins, and more.

This is one of Netflix’s non-Marvel superhero series, which may become increasingly important to Netflix since it seems like they’re canceling all their Marvel shows. This series is based on the Dark Horse comic series.

The series seems to be getting good reviews so far. CNET loved the series. The review tells us that in this series, Netflix doesn’t shy away from showing superpowers in action (which seemed to be a complaint of Marvel show fans.)

Here’s a trailer.

Vox also has positive things to say about the series, calling it brutal, weird, and very good.

However, not everyone loves it. The Hollywood Reporter says the series does a lot of nothing over a long period of time.

My @THR review of #TheUmbrellaAcademy on Netflix, a series that does a lot of nothing over long stretches of time, which isn’t a great strategy:https://t.co/adJiXytt4M — Tim Goodman (@BastardMachine) February 14, 2019

But most people seem to like it, and many people who haven’t seen it are really excited to check the series out.