The World’s Best Battle Round Part 1 Eliminations: LIVE UPDATES

Tonight’s two-hour special episode of The World’s Best featured the Battle Round, where each of the contestants were split up into groups to attempt to make it to the next round and avoid elimination. The contestants were divided into different groups: Solo Music, Group Music, Solo Variety, and Group Variety, and sent to compete against one another in their categories.

The acts that went head-to-head in “The Battle Round, Part 1” are listed below, courtesy of Broadway World:

• Japan’s Manami Ito (“The Miracle Violinist”) vs. Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova (“The Vocal Wonder”)

• India’s Lydian Nadhaswaram (“Mini Maestro”) vs. Mongolia’s Enkh-Erdene (“The Mongolian Cowboy”)

• Italy’s Sister Cristina Scuccia (“The Singing Nun”) vs. Kazakhstan’s Dimash Kudaibergen (“The Six Octave Man”)

• United States’ Justin Flom (“King of Cards”) vs. United States’ Jordan McKnight (“Twisted Sister”)

• Great Britain’s Matt Johnson (“The Drowning Man”) vs. China’s Li Wei (“Slackline Daredevil”)

For those who need a refresher, The World’s Best, CBS’ new hit talent show, features contestants from all over the world who will get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best” and take home one million dollars. The CBS competition, which is hosted by James Corden, will be judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill.

The contestant aim to impress the judges and break through the “wall of the world,” which is made up of over 50 entertainment experts from around the world, according to International Business Times. The experts offer feedback to the contestants and help decide who will move forward in the competition. The American judges score each act from 1 to 50, and their scores are averaged. Each approving expert gets one point, and the combined scores are added up, with 75 needed to advance.

In case you missed the episode tonight, and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk.

So who was eliminated on the fourth episode of The World’s Best? Continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode, including the winners, losers, and reactions of the fans and judges, with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode.

Manami Ito vs. Daneliya Tuleshova

Live updates during performances.

Lydian Nadhaswaram vs. Enkh-Erdene

Nadhaswaram’s fingers were on fire, and although his piano piece was short and sweet, he nonetheless made an impression on the judges and audience. He followed up his performance with a blindfolded rendition of Mozart’s “Turkish March,” which left the judges speechless and received an explosive response from the audience. The judges called him a “perfect gentleman” with incredible talent (the word ‘incredible’ was used frequently), and gave the “Mini Maestro” an average score of 43. The world experts gave him a 74.

Enkh-Erdene, the “Mongolian Cowboy,” says he “isn’t here to lose,” and although he mentioned how talented Nadhaswaram’s performance was, he came on stage with some country heat. His low, dulcet tones matched Josh Turner’s beautifully while singing “Your Man,” which even grabbed a comment from one of the experts on how “sexy” his voice is. Enkh-Erdene snagged an average score of 45 from the American judges, and a 64 from the experts, putting him behind Nadhaswaram by 10.

The Mini Maestro will be going on to the next round to keep fighting for “the world’s best” title!

Sister Cristina Scuccia vs. Dimash Kudaibergen

Live updates during performances.

Justin Flom vs. Jordan McKnight

Flom, the “King of Cards,” blew judge Drew Barrymore away with his smoking card trick before moving on to the other judges with an impressive (and slightly disturbing) neck trick. All three judges were blown away by his tricks, and the Wall of the World experts were also shocked and impressed. He was able to snag an average of 45 from the American judges and an 80 from the world experts.

Jordan McKnight has the confidence of 10 contortionists, and the talent to back it up. Her performance was the bendiest, most balanced performance yet, and her flower finale blew the judges out of the water. McKnight was able to garner a 42 average and a 57 from the world experts, which left her trailing behind Flom, however.

Flom, the King of Cards, wins the battle tonight, and will move on in the competition!

Matt Johnson vs. Li Wei

Matt Johnson, the “Drowning Man,” put on yet another heart-racing performance that had the judges, experts and audience on the edge of their seats. Johnson said he has only performed the stunt once before, and never tried again because of how dangerous it was the first time. Running the risk of being seriously burned, Johnson attempted to escape from a straight jacket while hanging from a fiery chain. The crowd and judges cheered him on, some watching through clasped hands. He managed to escape the straight jacket and restraints with only ONE second left on the clock.

