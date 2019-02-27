‘The World’s Best’ CBS TV Show Schedule

The World’s Best is a new reality competition TV show on the CBS network and it premiered on Super Bowl Sunday 2019. It has also been airing in different time slots on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Tonight and next week, however, the show will air from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT, on Wednesday nights only. So, if you’re trying to figure out the schedule, that’s it, at least for now. Read on below for additional details on the show, how to watch the episodes live online and more.

“THE WORLD’S BEST” CAST: The judges’ panel on the show is made up of three huge stars – actress Drew Barrymore, TV personality RuPaul and music artist Faith Hill. The host of the show is James Corden. Assisting the three judges is the “Wall of the World”, which is made up of 50 international experts who specialize in a ton of different fields that apply to a variety of acts. Both the judges and the “Wall” vote on the contestants, helping to decide who makes it through each round.

As for what it’s like to be a judge on The World’s Best, Barrymore said to TV Insider, “It’s way harder than I ever thought! People have literally worked a lifetime to be here, and the act ends and the cameras flip to you and it’s go time. You need to digest and articulate what you just saw, but this is a competition: You also have to let them know if they do make it to the next round what you want that you didn’t necessarily get from this performance.”

HOW TO WATCH “THE WORLD’S BEST” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch The World’s Best live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The World’s Best live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The World’s Best is also available via Amazon Prime online.

According to USA Today, The World’s Best is a “supersized” version of America’s Got Talent. And, like AGT, the grand prize is $1 million.

Judge RuPaul will be on TV twice per week, starting this week, as he is a judge on The World’s Best, and his long-running hit reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres season 11 on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is filled with celebrity guest judges, starting right off with Miley Cyrus on the premiere. The other guest judges include Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Guillermo Diaz, Tony Hale, Cheyenne Jackson, Natasha Lyonne, Joel McHale, Elvira, Bobby Moynihan, Adam Rippon, Gina Rodriguez, Troye Sivan and Lena Waithe, in addition to several others.