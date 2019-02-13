‘Weird City’ Episode 2 Cast: List of Special Guests

Here’s a look at the cast and special guests for Episode 2 of Weird City. Jordan Peele’s new scifi anthology Weird City is kicking off today on YouTube Premium. Here’s a look at the cast and special guests tentatively known to be appearing in Episode 2. Many of these are listed on IMDB, so edits or corrections may be added to this story later.

Michael Cera is expected to be in this episode. He needs no introduction, as he’s best known for his role on Arrested Development. He also played the infamous Wally Brando on the revived Twin Peaks, was in Drunk History, played Sal on Children’s Hospital, was Wally on Burning Love, Michael on Clark and Michael, Josh on Braceface, and much more.

Rosario Dawson will be in this episode. Her many credits include Elena of Avalor, Luke Cage (Claire Temple), Jane the Virgin (Jane Ramos), The Defenders, Dishonored, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Sin City, 9 Kisses, They Die by Dawn, Trance, Syndicate, Five, Gemini Division (Anna), Alexander, Clerks II, and much more.

Cynthy Wu is playing Schmeidre/Steffi in the series, according to IMDB. Her many other credits include Now We’re Talking (Jasmine), American Vandal (Mia), Twisted (Andie), and much more.

Gino Montesinos will be in this episode. His credits include Curb, Red Dead Redemption II (voice), The Grand Son, Animal Kingdom, Hawaii Five-0, Adopted, NCIS, Shameless, Xtasy, Splinter, Charmed, The Young and the Restless, and more.

This trailer had 3.7 million views in a month?! AWESOME. WEIRD CITY is gonna be HOT!! I’m THRILLED to announce that I #gueststar on this new series called WEIRD CITY from visionary creators Jordan Peele (Oscar Award for GETTING… https://t.co/qijrwcg0q3 — Gino Montesinos (@GinoMontesinos) February 12, 2019

Ithamar Enriquez is expected to be in this episode. His other credits include Curb, The Detour, Teachers (Dr. Lennon), A Series of Unfortunate Events, Adam Ruins Everything, Ithamar Has Nothing To Say, Couchers, Arrested Development, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hawthorne, and much more.

@IthamarEnriquez joins us today in a spirited dance episode! He’s our worship dance leader, and this episode is such a blessing y’all. pic.twitter.com/uXiR9Z1BGx — megathepodcast (@megathepodcast) February 10, 2019

Matt Walsh is expected to be in this episode.

Ian Roberts will be a special guest. He’s an actor and a writer. In the acting field, his credits include Playing House, Hidden America, Dice, The Fergusons, Newsreaders, UCB Comedy Originals, Key and Peele, Children’s Hospital, and more.

Fay Hauser is expected to be a special guest. Her many previous credits include Glee (Doctor), Ghost Whisperer, ER, Akeelah and the Bee, The District, Family Law, The Young and the Restless (Det. Salena Wylie), Viper (Mara), Magnum PI, TJ Hooker, Dallas (Annie), Roots (Carrie), and more.

Pam Murphy is playing O’Shell. Her credits include Adam Ruins Everything, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Ghost Story Club, Art Prison, Conan, CollegeHumor, Fatal Decision (Commander/Mayor), Neighbors (Liz), Campus Security (Patty), Office Mates, and more.

Vladimir John Perez is playing Dward, according to IMDB. His many credits include Game Shakers, Angie Tribeca, Kidding, LA to Vegas, Man with a Plan, Superior Donuts, and more.