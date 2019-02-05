What Time Is ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ on TV Tonight?

Celebrity Big Brother is here, but for those of you tuning in tonight, you may notice that it’s not airing at its regularly scheduled time.

Tonight, the show will air at 9pm ET/PT.

A lot of drama has surrounded the show recently. Recently, Joey Lawrence, who was evicted last week, opened up to EW about why his experience on the show wasn’t particularly fun. Asked if he agreed that there was a lot of tension in the house, he said, “I totally agree. Last season, there were a lot more people who were in the right mind to play this game. This year, people came in hot and emotional. These are grown adults throwing f-bombs. With all the stuff going on in the world today, people want to turn on the TV and watch people having fun with the game.”

Asked if it’s all coming from the women, he said, “I do. There are a couple of sneaky, very manipulative guys like Rick [Williams, former NFL player]. I don’t know him personally and we didn’t have more genuine moments, which is unfortunate because you want to be able to get to know people. That’s part of the game. The women are very emotional. It’s not fun when people are throwing personal insults and dropping f-bombs in the house. It’s pretty crazy.”

He goes on to say it was exhausting trying to get a word in edgewise. “They suck up all the energy in the room and then a few of them get extremely angry and personal.”

That being said, Joey has admitted that he didn’t have much of a game plan on the show. This was made all the more apparent by the fact that his motivation to win Head of Household was so that he could have access to a private bathroom.

After he left the house, Joey had an interview with Parade, during which he said he knew he was going to get voted off. “… it was pretty predictable. I knew that was the way the house was going to work. It was fairly unanimous for both Jonathan and Ryan as well, except for one person. That’s what they wanted since Day 1. Now it’ll be interesting since they’ll have to turn on each other.”

Is that what will happen? Will all alliances break down, and will the remaining house members turn against one another? Be sure to tune into Big Brother tonight at 9pm ET/PT to find out.