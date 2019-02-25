‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Premiere Recap & Review: It’s Good to Be Back in Hope Valley

The new season of When Calls the Heart has just premiered. The Season 6 premiere was pretty much perfect. Despite the heartache that followed the end of Season 5, the new season found a perfect balance between dealing with grief in a more subtle form and learning to move forward. There were also plenty of comedic moments that made this episode a joy to watch. This post will, of course, have spoilers for the Season 6 premiere.

Of course, my favorite storyline was Elizabeth’s. It’s been four months since baby Jack Thornton was born, and Elizabeth has moved past that really sharp stage of grief. It’s nice to see her happy and smiling again. But the show doesn’t gloss over how tough it can be to be a new mom, and how hard it is to return to work and leave that precious baby in someone else’s care. I imagine it’s even tougher for Elizabeth, considering all she has lost.

But Elizabeth handles everything with grace and poise. She’s balancing caring for her baby with caring for her students, and her friends are helping her every step of the way. But she still knows that her baby needs some stability (with the unspoken comment that he especially needs the stability without Jack around.) I loved her relationship with Laura, and how they both found a way to help each other out. I can’t wait to see Laura taking care of Jack.

And just how adorable is Baby Jack?

The only thing that felt slightly off was how little was said about Jack, except for how his baby takes after him in some ways. Considering how much time has passed, I guess it’s really not that unusual. But it’s a bit jarring for fans who are experiencing time jumps. Didn’t Jack just die? No, in truth, he died quite a while ago.

But hearing Elizabeth called “Mrs. Thornton” was still bittersweet.

I loved the telephone storyline in the episode, especially how it didn’t work quite at first and how not everyone was immediately on board with the new tech. Telephones are so common today, it’s tough to remember what a big deal they were at first.

The saloon storyline was a lot of fun too. I enjoyed how Bill and Henry were both competing with each other to buy the saloon, but in the end it turned out they were competing with a completely unknown buyer. That was a nice twist.

Faith and Carson’s will-they-won’t-they was also enjoyable, especially that really awkward dinner. But when it seemed like they’d walk away with an inside joke about how the dinner went, it all went unexpectedly and Carson ended up hurting Faith’s feelings, talking about how ridiculous it was to expect them to be a couple one day. (I’m pretty sure Carson and Faith will end up together one day, despite this roadblock.)

And Fiona Miller was a welcome new addition to Hope Valley. I think she’s going to bring a lot of spark and fun to the show.

So overall, I really enjoyed this episode. The Jesse and Clara mystery was cleared up quickly, but the saloon owner mystery will be left to be resolved another day. The plot twist was a lot of fun, and I’m really interested in seeing what happens next.

Welcome back, When Calls the Heart. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs lately, but it’s nice to have you back home.

Comments about the series? Join the Reddit discussion thread here.

