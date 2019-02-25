‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Premiere: Who Bought the Saloon?

When the season premiere of When Calls the Heart Season 6 ended, fans got an unexpected surprise, and now everyone’s wondering who the secret person is who bought the saloon. Read on for theories about the person’s identity. This post has major spoilers based on news about a new actor joining the cast and the role they will play.

Throughout the premiere, viewers were entertained as Bill and Henry both tried to raise the $4,500 they needed in order to pay $9,000 to buy the saloon. Tom was selling the saloon because he needed to be with his family, and he was ready to sell it now.

After going back and forth and trying to convince Lee and Rosemary to invest in their business venture, Lee finally told Bill and Henry that they would need to join forces and become partners together if they wanted to buy the saloon. They reluctantly realized that this was the only way to achieve their goals, and they agreed.

Excited about their new business opportunity, they told Tom that they had the money to buy the saloon. But that’s when Tom dropped a bombshell on them. They were too late! He already sold the saloon to someone else for $10,000. When he told each of them that another buyer was interested, he wasn’t talking about Bill and Henry, he was talking about a mysterious third party.

The only clue Tom gave was that the man who bought the saloon was from out of town and wired him the money. (That pretty much negates the idea that Fiona, who was visiting the town to fix the phone lines, might have also been visiting to buy the saloon.)

So who bought the saloon?

Based on information we have about new cast members joining this season and their roles, we have a pretty good guess.

Chris McNally is joining this season and he’s playing a character named Lucas Bouchard, who is described as a charming gambler and a saloon owner, Deadline reported. This charming man is hiding a secret, however.

It’s a safe bet, based on this description, that Lucas Bouchard will be the new saloon owner. McNally described Bouchard to ET as “very mysterious.” He said about Lucas: “Lucas is a good guy, he’s got good intentions, he loves the excitement of chance so he’s big into gambling and playing poker. But he holds his cards really close to his chest because he doesn’t want to give up too much information about himself just because he’s trying to protect himself from some troubles.”

McNally’s many credits include Altered Carbon (Sergei), The Sweetest Heart, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Freefall, Same Time Next Week, Hearts of Christmas, Lucifer, Falling Skies, Supernatural (Ty/Busboy), Theatrics, Big Boy, Coerced, Another Cinderella Story, and more.

Lucas Bouchard could also be one of the men vying for Elizabeth’s heart this season. McNally told ET that Elizabeth catches his eye right away, but she’s very reserved. Apparently he and another character, who’s a Mountie, might have a bit of a standoff over Elizabeth’s affections.

Comments about the series? Join the Reddit discussion thread here.

