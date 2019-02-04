Who Quits & Leaves ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight?

Unrequited love is an interesting, if not common, concept on The Bachelor. Dozens of (in this season’s case) women file into a mansion in Los Angeles hoping to win over the heart of one lucky man. This season, that man is Colton Underwood, and although we’re only five episodes into the series, women are already saying they can see themselves falling in love with Colton.

But that doesn’t mean everyone is on the same level. Tonight, one lady will remove herself from the competition, and quit the show. Who is this woman? What, exactly, goes down?

Read on, but beware of spoilers.

During tonight’s episode, Elyse eliminates herself because, in the words of Reality Steve, she “just wasn’t feeling it with Colton.”

According to the International Business Times, this happens prior to the rose ceremony on tonight’s episode. The synopsis for tonight reads, “Elyse decides she urgently needs to talk to Colton and decides to take matters into her own hands… Her unexpected visit changes everything for the couple.”

The rest of the house will likely be shocked by this turn of events, but in the end, they may be happier knowing there’s one less girl fighting for Colton’s heart.

What do we know about Elyse?

Elyse Dehlbom is 31-years-old and works as a makeup artist. She lives in Arizona, and has an Instagram following of 12.6k followers. Elyse has become somewhat of the mom of the house this season– something that Chris Harrison even admits. He also says that no one should underestimate Elyse this season… this is likely a reference to her leaving the show.

Alyse’s ABC Bio reveals that she grew up outside of Anchorage in Saldotna, Alaska. She grew up ice-skating and snowmobiling. In her downtime, Elyse enjoys hiking, reading, and spending time with friends.

If Elyse is removing herself from the game, how do things progress? According to Reality Steve, the girls travel on to Nha Trang, Vietnam after this episode. There, Hannah G gets the first one on one, followed by Kirpa.

In a shocking turn of events, Colton actually eliminates Demi because, in the words of Reality Steve, “his feelings weren’t the same for her as hers were for him.” After that, we inch towards the final four, where Cassie, Hannah G, Tayshia, and Caelynn get hometown dates.

Who will win Colton’s heart? Which lady will he propose to at the end of the season? Only time will tell. Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of The Bachelor airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.