‘90210’ Cast Reactions to Luke Perry Death

Beverly Hills 90210 star and actor Luke Perry, 52, died as a result of suffering a massive stroke last Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. According to TMZ, the actor passed away on this morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” his rep said in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

This story is developing. Please refresh to read the latest.

The 90210 cast has just started to comment on Perry’s death. Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the show, tweeted, “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Last weekend, Shannen Doherty, who played his on-screen girlfriend Brenda Walsh, said she’d been in touch with Perry since his stroke. “I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him,” she told ET. “It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan.”

Perry’s Riverdale co-stars and team have also begun voicing their condolences on social media. Molly Ringwald wrote, “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry”

Riverdale‘s writers also chimed in writing, “Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale”

His former co-stars also sent messages of support last week after news broke of the actor’s stroke.

Ziering posted, “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Shennen Doherty also posted on Instagram writing, “My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.”