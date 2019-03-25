‘911’ Maddie’s Husband Doug Is Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Husband In Real Life

At the beginning of season 2 of the hit show 911, the character Maddie (played by Jennifer Love Hewitt) was introduced. She is the sister of main character Buck and she was running from a dark past. Maddie had escaped an abusive relationship with her husband, Doug Kendall, and wanted to start anew, without him knowing her whereabouts. Doug ended up tracking her down and things have taken a downward turn for Maddie, as well as her love interest, Chimney.

What makes Doug and Maddie’s dynamic even more interesting is the fact that the two actors playing the characters are married in real life. That’s right. Doug is actor Brian Hallisay, the real-life husband of Jennifer Love Hewitt and the father to her children.

Recently, 911 showrunner Tim Minear spoke with TV Line about how Hallisay and Hewitt’s relationship as a real married couple affects their on-screen chemistry. Minear stated, “It could be because they know each other so well. They bring that chemistry to every scene, whether it’s intense or even romantic. And you will see romantic moments between them. I don’t think Jennifer has ever been better. She’s so good in the upcoming episodes.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Hewitt talked about working with her husband on 911 as well. Hewitt revealed, “It’s hysterical. It was just lovely to go to work together … We both had never been able to play characters like this in our careers, these characters with dark, twisted things to them. And, so, that’s been really fun for us.” Deadline also reported Hewitt saying, “It’s been comforting for him to play that part because we do crazy things. I’ve been really proud of him because I had no idea he is so creepy. It’s been really nice to have him there.”

This isn’t the first time that Hallisay and Hewitt have worked on-screen together. In fact, that’s how they met – when the two were both starring on The Client List, according to E! News. The two began dating in 2012 and were engaged, as well as expecting a baby girl together in 2013. They also married that year. And, in 2015, Hewitt gave birth to their second child, a son.

Hewitt was actually 9 months pregnant when she and Hallisay tied the knot, according to E!, and she said she wore the only thing that fit her in her closet, which was a cotton maxi dress. On an episode of The Ellen Show, Hewitt also revealed that on her wedding day, “It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed, Bath and Beyond, because that’s what married people do.”

In addition to Hewitt’s husband getting in on the 911 action, Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter has started imitating her character, at just 4 years old. Hewitt said, “My daughter has started walking around the house going, ‘9-1-1, mhmm. What’s your problem?’ That’s what she says. ‘9-1-1, what’s your problem?’ I’m like, ‘Babe, that’s a little too much attitude for an emergency situation.’ But she has a fake phone and she walks [around] – it’s really funny.”