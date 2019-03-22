Amy Robach’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

TV presenter and national correspondent Amy Robach can now be seen on 20/20 Friday nights having accepted the co-anchor position last year. She sits alongside David Muir having replaced Elizabeth Vargas who left the show in May of 2018. But this isn’t Robach’s first rodeo; she’s a former national correspondent for NBC News, former co-host of the Saturday edition of NBC’s Today, and a former MSNBC anchor.

Robach, 46, got married in 2010, but who is her husband?

1. Robach’s Husband is Melrose Place‘s Andrew Shue

Since 2010, Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue after the two met at a book party in 2009. Both of them were separated from their former spouses for a year and started dating after being set up by friends.

The couple married on Robach’s 37th birthday (February 6) at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers near the Hudson River.

“It was the most beautiful night in every way,” Shue and Robach told People. “Despite snow, high winds, flight and train delays, every guest made it to the night to share our in our new beginning.”

Shue’s mom officiated the ceremony and the two wrote their own vows.

2. Both Robach and Shue’s Exes Attended Their Wedding Ceremony

There seems to be no bad blood between former spouses as both Shue and Robach’s exes were in attendance. Shue, 42, had been married to floral designer Jennifer Hageney, while Robach was married to Tim McIntosh.

Other guests at the wedding included Shue’s actress sister Elisabeth and her husband director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth), as well as Robach’s NBC colleagues Meredith Vieira, Ann Curry, Kathie Lee Gifford, and CBS News’ Rick Kaplan and MSNBC’s Contessa Brewer.

3. Robach and Shue Both Have Children From Their First Marriages

Robach has two daughters from her marriage to McIntosh: Ava (born in 2002) and Analise (born in 2006).

Shue, on the other hand, has three sons from his previous marriage: Nathaniel (born in 1996), Aidan (born 1999), and Wyatt (born 2004).

4. Shue’s Acting Work

Sure, we all know Shue from his role as Billy Campbell on FOX’s Melrose Place which ran from 1992-1998, but Shue has other acting credits to his name. He got his start in small roles in movies like The Karate Kid and Cocktail, and was also a featured extra in his sister’s classic film Adventures in Babysitting.

In 2007, he produced, wrote, and acted in the movie Gracie with his sister Elisabeth, his brother John, and his brother-in-law, Davis Guggenheim, the Oscar-winning director of An Inconvenient Truth. The movie paid tribute to the Shue siblings’ elder brother Will, who died in an accident in 1988. It was loosely based on Elisabeth’s childhood when she was the only girl playing on an all-boys soccer team.

5. Aside from Acting, Shue Co-founded a Nonprofit Foundation and Also the Website CafeMom

Shue co-founded the nonprofit foundation Do Something, an organization that encourages volunteerism and motivates young people to make positive change both online and offline through campaigns that make an impact. According to the site, the foundation clothed half of America’s homeless youth, cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts, and ran the largest youth-led sports equipment drive.

Shue also co-founded the social networking site CafeMom, which was targeted at mothers and mothers-to-be. It was founded in 2006 by Shue and Michael Sanchez.

“CafeMom is the leading cross-platform for moms where you have community and content. Other [parenting] websites are mostly content. But we have millions of moms who are there, literally, to talk. Over a three-month period, we have about half of all moms in the country coming through our doors, 20 million moms,” Shue told New York Family.