Are Cassie and Colton Dating or Still Together?

During the overnight dates episode, Cassie Randolph broke up with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor 2019. But, this didn’t mean Underwood was going to let Randolph go without a fight. Underwood told her that she was the one he wanted to end up with and he said that he loves her. This did not change Randolph’s mind. She told him she wasn’t ready to be engaged and couldn’t be with him.

Underwood decided to break up with the final two contestants and chase down Randolph. In an interview on Entertainment Tonight, Underwood explained why he broke up with the other two women for a shot with the woman who rejected him. Underwood said, “You have to choose to love somebody, you have to choose to fight for anybody you’re in a relationship with … I think that’s what love is, and that’s what being in a relationship is all about.”

Though Underwood nearly quit the show, he said that speaking to show host Chris Harrison and to his own dad helped him come to his decision about pursuing Randolph. Underwood told Us Weekly, “Having a conversation with my family and my dad really helped put things into perspective. It was like, ‘You owe this to yourself and you owe this to these women to really explore and see where to go from here.'”

According to Reality Steve, when Underwood chases down Randolph, she takes him back, even though she isn’t ready for an engagement. The two are reportedly still dating and still together, though they are not engaged.

Marie Claire said that there are several clues proving that the couple is still together. Recently, Underwood was spotted with the boyfriend of Randolph’s sister. Another hint was when Underwood liked a photo that Randolph posted from her overnight date with Underwood. Plus, Underwood reportedly follows Randolph on the Venmo app, which is used to exchange and pay money.

In an interview with Good Morning America, host Chris Harrison talked about Underwood’s experience when he first got rejected by Randolph. Harrison said, “He was emotional, upset, pissed off, mad at production, mad at me, mad at himself, mad at Cassie. Everything was just pouring out of him. And he was done … We knew he cared about Cassie. But I never understood the depths of his love and commitment, and that she was the one … And when she broke his heart, it just put everything on tilt.”

Harrison continued, “He thought he was about to have the night of his life. He finally was going to, no pun intended, or maybe it is, you know, put this to bed and — and put this whole thing to rest … I think he loved Cassie so much, and I think he was so scared. And maybe it was kind of — self-manifested in that, you know, you try to protect something and save it so much that you end up bringing it to be.”

Fortunately for Underwood, he was able to get the woman he wanted to reconsider being with him. Fans will have to wait and see if their relationship pans out.