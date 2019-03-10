Aretha Franklin’s Death Date & Cause: When & How Did She Die?

The life of legendary singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin will be honored tonight with a musical tribute on CBS, entitled “Aretha! A GRAMMYS Celebration for the Queen of Soul.” Franklin’s hit songs, including “Respect,” “Natural Woman,” and “Ain’t No Way,” will be performed by A-list artists such as Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, and Patti LaBelle. Tyler Perry will host the event.

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 76. According to CNN, she passed away at her home in Detroit, Michigan at 9:50am, with her family and friends by her side. She is survived by her four sons, Clarence, Edward, Teddy, and Kecalf; she had her oldest, Clarence, when she was only 14 years old.

In a statement, her family confirmed her death, saying:

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

On the day of her death, the New York Times reported that the cause was “advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.” Back in 2010, ABC News reported that Franklin underwent surgery in Detroit for pancreatic cancer; she was 68 at the time and they noted that she had several risk factors for that form of cancer, including her race, weight, and diabetes. The American Cancer Society estimated that over 36,000 of the approximately 43,000 diagnosed with pancreatic cancer would die from it in 2010, but Franklin didn’t lose her battle to the illness until eight years later.

According to Detroit News, Franklin defied the odds by surviving 8 years after her initial diagnosis (with a few years spent in remission), as the 5-year survival rate is only 7%. Part of what makes this form of cancer so deadly and dangerous is that, since the pancreas is so deep and hidden in the body, the cancer grows with few or no symptoms and is hard to catch until it has reached a more advanced stage.

In her lifetime, the Queen of Soul won 18 GRAMMY awards and the GRAMMYs Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President George W. Bush and was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. According to Billboard, she had 52 top 10 songs on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Charts, the most among women and third overall (behind Drake and James Brown).

