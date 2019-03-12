‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’ Live Recap & Spoilers 2019

Tonight, The Bachelor: After the Final Rose will air on ABC. What can fans expect from the show tonight? What are the top spoilers for the episode?

The official ABC synopsis for the season 23 finale (part 2) episode reads, “America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and extremely emotional Colton finally decided what would be best for him. He put everything on the line, but what will happen to him and the remaining women? Find out on night two of the two-night, live special Season Finale event … Colton will take the hot seat live in studio with Chris Harrison to explain what was going through his mind and heart those final days of his journey to find love. Demi, Onyeka, Sydney, Jason Tartick and Chris Randone take the stage with Chris Harrison to speculate on the extraordinary conclusion.”

Last night, fans saw part 1 of the finale. Tonight is part 2, and Colton will take the hot seat to answer questions about his quest to find love.

What’s even more surprising is that the identity of the new bachelorette will be revealed. Who is it? What do we know?

America’s next bachelorette is Hannah B. That may seem surprising to many as Hannah was certainly a bit intense this season, but one thing cannot be denied: she knows how to bring the drama.

Reality Steve took to Twitter last week to confirm the identity of the bachelorette. He then wrote, “If I didn’t already know Hannah B. was gonna be the ‘Bachelorette,’ last night would’ve been further proof. It was clear as day who they were grooming up there for the next lead. Hannah came across 100x better last night than she did during the season.”

Reality Steve even caught footage of Hannah B. filming her bachelorette intro with Chris Harrison. Check it out below.

(SPOILER): Hannah B filming more of her “Bachelorette” intro video today with Chris Harrison at the Bama Theater pic.twitter.com/JUouEWVmhk — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 9, 2019

Filming for The Bachelorette is slated to begin in just a few days, on March 14, 2019, according to Reality Steve.

And what went down last night, for those of you who weren’t able to tune in? Chris Harrison wasn’t wrong in saying the finale is a 1,000 on a scale from 1 to 10. Last week, Colton essentially had his heart ripped out of his chest when Cassie left him. Her reason? She wasn’t sure; she kept saying that she felt so confused and wasn’t sure why she needed to leave, but after a visit from her father, she knew it was the right thing to do.

Then, last night, Colton was left to do the only “truthful” thing he could. He sent Hannah G. and Tayshia home, admitting that his heart was with Cassie. We pick up tonight with Colton knocking on Cassie’s door, waiting to win her back. Will he succeed? Be sure to tune in to tonight’s part 2 finale at 8pm ET/PT to find out.

Live Updates

Cassie meets Colton’s family under strange circumstances. She admits that a lot has happened she didn’t anticipate, and Colton’s mother, Donna, says that she’s nervous- she doesn’t want Colton to be set up for another heartbreak.

What does Colton tell his mom? “She’s different.”

Cassie and Colton’s mom then have a heartfelt one-on-one, where Cassie says the pressure of the decision for an engagement is what forced her to bail.

After the family meeting is over, the two jet off to a one-on-one date. They repel down a mountain to get to their picnic and discuss the future of their relationship. When Colton asks her what scares her in all of this, Cassie says it isn’t being in a relationship with him that scares her– “being in one in general is a commitment. That scares me,” she says. She talks about past relationships that were very controlling and says that’s the reason why she needs to be careful when it comes to love.

During their dinner, Cassie shares that she’s all in. She’s ready to commit to Colton. That’s when Colton offers her the overnight date card, and Cassie says yes. And finally, Colton has his overnight date with Cassie.

What goes on behind closed doors? Colton doesn’t say, but certainly hints at a certain something.

After that, the two appear in public for the first time. They say they’re “super in love” and are enjoy dating right now.