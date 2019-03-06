Is Bethenny Frankel Selling Her Hamptons House?

The Real Housewives of New York City is back for its eleventh season premiere tonight on Bravo, following the lives of Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer as they drink and fight their way through another season in the Big Apple. (Carole Radziwill announced her departure from the series at the end of Season 10.) From the preview alone, it looks like it’s a season Real Housewives fans will not want to miss.

With the New York ladies back in the news, many are wondering if Bethenny Frankel is selling her home in the Hamptons. That answer is a resounding yes. The home has been on the market as of May 2018, just seven months after Frankel bought it. The reality star purchased the home for just over $2 million and if she nabs her asking price, she could make a nice little profit. The home, once a bed and breakfast, is listed by Compass real estate agent Caroline Sarraf at $2,995,000.

The Morning Glory House, as it’s named, was built in 1910 and is located at 2623 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, N.Y. It sits on 0.6 acres of land. Frankel made a few modest changes changing the wall color in the living room and dining spaces, and updating the bathrooms, but the kitchen remains as it was before it last sold. The exterior shines, refreshed with new shingles.

There are 4,239 square feet in total, including seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, an entrance foyer, high ceilings, walls of windows, and a marble wet bar. There’s also a double parlor living room with a fireplace, a hand-carved staircase, a butler’s pantry, and professional appliances in the kitchen, according to Curbed.

Enticing for new homeowners, the third floor remains unfinished, making it versatile for many needs, such as an office or a playroom. Back on the main floor, French doors lead outside to the gated property with fancy hedge work, a wraparound veranda, a heated gunite pool, bluestone patios, and exterior dining and lounging areas.

According to Newsday, Frankel’s home could have bed and breakfast permits again granted by Southampton Town.

A spokesperson for Frankel says that she “bought this one as an investment property.” Whether or not Frankel will flip it into a hopeful $1 million profit remains to be seen. The home currently remains on the market, though Zillow reports that the price was dropped to $2,750,000.

The home was the second Frankel purchased in the East End area after having purchased a different Bridgehampton home on Lumber Lane a few years prior. The reality star posted a photo on Instagram of the iconic red door at her Lumber Lane home.

Her original Bridgehampton home boasts 40 acres of open fields and close proximity to downtown and the beach. Elaborate gardens and a gunite pool help make up the outside, while inside are five bedrooms and three and a half baths. There’s even a one-bedroom guest cottage.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights on Bravo at 9 p.m.