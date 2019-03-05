Boogie Parker, Trey’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Boogie Parker is South Park creator Trey Parker’s wife. The two filed for divorce, according to a report by The Blast on Tuesday.

Per the publication, Trey filed the documents in Los Angeles against his wife, though the cause of the filing is not known. Boogie and Trey have been married since 2014.

This is Trey’s second marriage. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Boogie Is a Former Exotic Dancer, Formerly Known as Boogie Tillmon

Parker’s last name was Tillmon, prior to marrying Trey. She was an exotic dancer before she was married, according to Variety.

According to Vice, Trey’s first marriage to Japanese socialite Emma Sugiyama fell apart because of the relationship he was having with Boogie. However, SFGate reports that Trey and Sugiyama were divorced in 2008 after two years of marriage.

In addition to her child with Trey, Parker also has a son from a previous relationship, per SFGate.

2. Boogie Parker’s Instagram Is Filled With Photos of Her Husband: ‘Parents in Wove’

Boogie Parker’s Instagram account is followed by over 24,000 people; her handle is @TheSouthParkers. Her Instagram is filled with photos of her husband and child, including the one above.

Parker also posts a number of videos of her husband doing South Park work, mainly voiceovers. In another photo Parker described Trey as her “best friend.”

3. Trey Parker Is Worth Upwards of $500 Million, According to Celebrity Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trey Parker is worth upwards of $500 million. The majority of this wealth has been accrued through his work as a writer, producer, and actor for South Park, which has been going strong since 1997.

4. Trey & Boogie’s Daughter, Betty, Does Voiceover Work for South Park That’s Often Profane

As Parker often shares on her Instagram in videos, it was revealed that Betty Parker does voiceover work for South Park; specifically, she is the voice of Kyle Broflovski’s adopted brother Ike, who appears in season 20 of the show.

As is seen in the video, Trey works with his daughter to say the lines, saying them again and again until his daughter says them herself. She even says considerably profane lines, like, “Daddy called you a p*ssy.” After her delivery, laughter erupts, and Boogie can be heard saying, “That was perfect.”

5. Boogie & Trey Have One Child Together; It Is His First Child

Trey did not have any children in his first marriage, and now has one daughter with Boogie. Details of the requested custody arrangement has not been released yet.