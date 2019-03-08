Captain Marvel End Credits: Is There an After Credits Scene?

With Captain Marvel hitting theaters, some people are wondering whether they should stick around for an end credits scene. After all, putting a surprise at the end of the credits is something the Marvel franchise is known for. It’s even more important to those looking for clues to Avengers: Endgame.

Is there an after credits scene in Captain Marvel? Is it worth waiting around? The answer is: Yes. There are two end credits scenes in Captain Marvel, although one is really a mid-credits scene. The movie has an 81% critics score but only 33% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The hero in this version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Carol Danvers who is “caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races,” as Rotten Tomatoes puts it. The film is set in the 1990s. Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers. Other cast members include Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. One thing that makes Captain Marvel stand out from others in the franchise is that this film focuses on a female hero, and she’s quite a powerful one, of course – the most powerful (Captain Marvel).

Warning: There are some spoilers below.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Pager

The first scene in the credits, which actually comes mid-credits, features the well-known pager. This links back to the end credits scene in 2018’s Avengers Infinity War when Nick Fury, played by Jackson, used the pager to call for help (from Carol Danvers) as he disintegrates. The pager tumbles to the ground.

In the Captain Marvel end credits, “the heroes who survived Thanos’ snap have somehow discovered Fury’s pager,” The Los Angeles Times explains. We see them in the Avengers compound. It’s not clear from the scene how they got the pager.

Those involved in the scene include Cap (Chris Evans), Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bruce (Mark Ruffalo). They’re watching the scenes of destruction, giving us a hint of what’s to come in Avengers: Endgame. Captain America refers to it as a “nightmare.”

They are confused about the origins of the pager, and it doesn’t seem to be working. There’s a jump in time too; the end credits scene takes place after Infinity War. The group has been monitoring the pager, but they haven’t yet figured out its purpose. At this point in the scene, Carol emerges in the compound.

The pager stops working after we see Captain Marvel’s symbol on it. “I thought we bypassed the battery,” says Cap. They decide to work on fixing the pager and to send Fury’s message, wondering who’s on the other end to receive it.

Black Widow then runs into Captain Marvel AKA Carol, who seems upset. “Where’s Fury?” she asks. That’s where the scene ends.

There are questions that remain from the scene. As GameSpot Universe points out in the above video summary of the scene, Carol shows up before the footage in both Endgame trailers. Was she deleted from them? It’s not clear whether the team and Carol get along or how. However, it’s now clear that Carol will play a big role on the Avengers’ side in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. It seems likely that Endgame will start right at this point: With Carol as part of the team.

Scene Two

when goose put his head on the captain marvel poster i cried pic.twitter.com/LV2TSpcyan — 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐚☂︎ | #𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥 (@rentalrogers) March 6, 2019

Scene two is less dramatic and more of an inside joke. This scene occurs in the 1990s, as evidenced by the monitor in it. Goose the cat is featured in this scene. The cat enters Nick Fury’s office. It appears that he’s hacking up a hairball but when he throws up it’s… the Tesseract. The cat, of course, is actually a member of an Alien species known as Flerken. It’s not clear, though, whether Goose survived the snap.