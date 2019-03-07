Charlotte Kirk: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charlotte Kirk, a British actress, is at the center of a sex scandal involving Kevin Tsujihara, the chairman of Warner Brothers, the Australian billionaire, James Packer and disgraced director Brett Ratner. The shocking allegations came as part of a Hollywood Reporter feature that was published on March 6.

The magazine alleges, citing text messages that go back as far as 2013, that Tsujihara promised Kirk acting roles in exchange for sex. The pair met in the Hotel Bel-Air in 2013, after being set up by Packer, the Hollywood Reporter alleges. WarnerMedia has said in a statement that they are looking into the allegations. While Kirk has said that the story is untrue and that although she had a romantic relationship with Packer, it ended consensually and the two remain on good terms. Kirk said that Ratner’s helping her with her career was to do with friendship and nothing else. Tsujihara’s attorney released a statement saying that the CEO “did not have a direct role in the actress being cast in any movie.”

The text messages come at a time when Packer and Ratner, partners in RatPac Entertainment, were close to securing a $450 million movie deal with Warner Brothers. In one text message exchange with Tsujihara mentioned by the Hollywood Reporter, Kirk sounds as if she is becoming frustrated with her career trajectory. Kirk says, “You’re very busy I know but when were in that motel having sex u said u would help me and when u just ignore me like you’re doing now it makes me feel used. Are u going to help me like you u said u would?”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kirk Says She Fell in Love With Acting After Watching ‘Gone With the Wind’ When She Was 11

Kirk, a native of Kent in England, said in a May 2018 interview that she fell in love with acting at the age of 11 when she saw “Gone With the Wind” for the first time. Kirk says, “I dreamed of being Vivian Leigh kissing Clark Gable, I imagined being Meryl Streep divorcing Dustin Hoffman, and I certainly hoped to emulate Hilary Swank stepping up on stage to collect her Oscar. But Hollywood seemed a million miles away to me then.”

When asked about the positivity she could bring to the world through acting, Kirk said, “I think part of the job as an actor is allow people to escape from what’s going on in their own lives, if only for a few hours. I think that’s the service we provide, and it’s a good thing. But I also try and choose projects that have something positive to say, or a strong message.” Kirk also described meeting Al Pacino as being “surreal” but she added that the Oscar-winner was “so humble and just a genuinely nice guy.”

2. Kirk Will Appear as Nicole Brown Simpson in an Upcoming OJ Biopic

In 2013, Kirk was first reported to have been cast as Nicole Brown Simpson, the late wife of OJ Simpson. According to Kirk’s IMDb page, the film, “Nicole & O.J.,” is set for release in 2019. Kirk told TMZ in 2016 that she had attempted to get a face-to-face meeting with Simpson but his lawyer 86’d the plan because he was afraid it would hurt OJ’s parole hearing.

Boris Kodjoe will play OJ in the movie. The Wrap reported in 2013 that the film would present a “fair and balanced” look at the case.

In 2018, Kirk’s most prominent role came in the all-female reboot, “Ocean’s 8.” A WarnerMedia spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that there had been an investigation into Kirk’s casting in the movie. That investigation did not uncover any wrongdoing.

Kirk has 18 credits listed on her IMDb page including “Non-Stop” alongside Liam Neeson and “Vice,” a 2015 action movie starring Bruce Willis. On her Instagram bio, Kirk uses the Oscar Wilde quote, “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”

3. Kirk Is Also an Aspiring Singer

In addition to her acting career, Kirk has also recorded two music videos for her songs, “Eyes in Love” and “I Get That Feeling Again.” Kirk said in a December 2016 interview with AXS about her music career that she decided to focus on acting despite “music always being a part of [her] life.” In the same interview, Kirk said that her second song, “Eyes in Love,” was “an ethereal ballad which is based on a poem my boyfriend wrote me for my birthday.”

An online profile says that Kirk is represented by Endorse Management Group and Headline Talent Agency in Los Angeles. Kirk said in a 2016 interview that she moved to the U.S. when she was 19 years old,

4. Kirk’s Next Project Will Be to Write & Star in a Horror Project Named ‘The Reckoning’

The Wrap reported in October 2018 that MoviePass films had greenlit “The Reckoning,” a 17th-century English-set horror movie. The article says that Kirk is signed on to play the lead, in addition to co-writing and producing the film.

The plot will see Kirk’s character, Evelyn Haverstock, being haunted by the suicide of her husband in 1665. After her landlord, Squire Pendleton, fails to seduce her, he openly accuses her of being a witch. “Hellboy’s” Neil Marshall is signed on to direct. The Wrap says that filming was set to begin in Wales in January 2019.

5. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kirk’s Memoir Was Going to Be Titled ‘From Autism to A-List’

The Hollywood Reporter’s expose says that in August 2016, Kirk was offered an agreement that included auditions and money from the studio. The article says that the payment would be listed as being for “a project called “From Autism to A-List.”” That project would be represented as Kirk’s memoir. The agreement came after Ratner appeared to accuse of Kirk of attempting extortion.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side