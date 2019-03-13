Tonight’s ‘Deal or No Deal’ Contestant Spoilers: Who Is Max Reynolds?

On tonight’s episode of Deal or No Deal, hosted by Howie Mandel, Max Reynolds is the latest contestant hoping to walk away with a cash prize of up to $1 million. The description for the episode, entitled “Mile-High Millionaire,” reads “Flight attendant Max Reynolds buckles up, and he is ready to blast off against The Banker; a collaboration with the Blue Man Group sends Max to the stratosphere.”

Tonight’s contestant is a flight attendant, husband, and father of three.

Max Reynolds took the stage in a pink button down, pumping up the crowd by jumping up and down and yelling “Let’s go!” He fist and chest-bumped Howie Mandel, before Mandel asked Reynolds to tell him about himself. He said “My name is Maximillian, they call me the beatbox flight attendant.” He gave an example of how he beat boxes the safety instructions on the flight, which Mandel and the audience loved. About his life, he said “I got three kids and a beautiful wife, and I got my family hanging out here today with me.”

Pointing to a young man in the audience, he showed his pride for his children: “This guy right there, that looks like my remix, that’s my son Josiah. Josiah is studying mechatronics engineering at Chico State University. He’s gonna be a junior. That’s my middle son, he wants to do the same thing. His name is Jordan, he’s an all straight-A honors student. And that beautiful girl right there, that’s my daughter, her name is Eliana and she’s an amazing artist. She loves animals, and she can draw them. She can draw you as a cat.”

Reynolds chose case number 23 as the one he believes is carrying the $1 million. He did not give an explanation for his choice but showed confidence that he chose the “right” one. The preview video reveals that during his first round of case-opening, he removed $100,000 from the board first, followed by $200,000, $75,000, $200, $400, and $300,000. Though Reynolds was a little discouraged after eliminating some big numbers right off the bat, Mandel focused him on the fact that he has $400,000-$1 million still on the board. After sending out a bag of airplane peanuts for Reynolds, she offered him only $8,000. He did not take the deal.

Later in the game, another promo clip reveals Josiah telling his dad to “risk it for the biscuit,” while Max’s three on-stage supporters laugh and clap. One of them appeared to be his wife and referred to him as “honey,” though she was not introduced in any of the promo videos. As the audience and his children chanted “risk it for the biscuit,” he turned down the banker’s offer of $125,000.

Based on the official synopsis, this episode also includes an appearance from the Blue Man Group, though it is not yet clear how Reynolds is connected to them or what role they play in the results of Reynold’s game.

Tune in to new episodes of Deal or No Deal on CNBC, Wednesday nights at 9/8c.