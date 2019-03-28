‘Hanna’ Amazon Prime Release Date & Time: What Is the New TV Show’s Schedule?

Amazon has been promoting Hanna as one of its big new shows to be released through their Prime streaming service. The entire first season of the show will be available to watch starting March 29.

Amazon’s official synopsis for the series reads “In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.” The series is an adaptation by the 2011 film by the same name, which starred Saoirse Ronan as the 16-year-old trained assassin Hanna.

On the Amazon Prime webpage for Hanna, it says that the show’s first season will be available on Friday, March 29, 2019. All 8 episodes of the season will be available simultaneously, making Hanna the latest series to join in the ever-growing trend of binge-watchable television; by the end of March 29th, expect

Although Amazon does not specify the time at which the show will become available to stream, it will likely be released right at midnight on March 29 in your respective time zone. To stream the season when it becomes available on Amazon, click here. In the meantime, bonus content is available for fans to enjoy right now.

The first episode, entitled “Forest,” was released for a limited time on Amazon Prime after the Super Bowl to generate interest; the description for Hanna episode 1 reads “In a covert Romanian facility, Erik Heller evades security to rescue baby Hanna; fifteen years later, father and daughter live deep in the Polish forest; Erik has trained Hanna to be an incredible killer and hunter, but she ventures away from home.” After 24 hours of availability, however, episode 1 was taken down; if you didn’t get a chance to watch the pilot episode, you will be able to when it’s re-released with the rest of the season on March 29.

According to IMDB, all of the episodes titles and run times have been revealed: Episode 2 is “Friend,” 3 is “City,” 4 is “Father,” 5 is “Town,” 6 is “Mother,” 7 is “Road,” and 8 is “Utrax.” Each episode is between 47 and 55 minutes long.

The new show stars Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Joel Kinnaman as Erik, and Mireille Enos as Marissa. The show was created by David Farr, who also wrote the 2011 film Hanna.

In order to watch and stream Hanna, you need to have an Amazon Prime account. If you do not have Prime, they offer a 30-day free trial that you can redeem in order to stream season 1 of the show. If the show gets renewed for a second season, however, realize that you will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime in order to continue watching the show.

Watch season 1 of Hanna on Amazon Prime, starting Friday, March 29.