Into the Badlands Season Premiere Cast Spoilers

Into the Badlands season 3 premieres tonight at 10/9c on AMC, and fans of the show are excited to get the series finale they’ve been waiting for before the show ends after three seasons.

According to Syfy, “Chamber of the Scorpion” is everything fans could hope for, filled with plenty of apocalyptic, neo-samurai butt-kicking, with a splash of drama. With fights including Minerva aka The Widow vs. The Master, Pilgrim vs. Sunny, Bajie vs. one of the 8 empowered Harbingers, fans are sure to be entertained, and most likely left wondering why the show is coming to a close.

So who can fans look forward to seeing in the second-half of the season? Read on for more information about the cast of Into the Badlands, and tune in tonight at 10/9c to catch the season 3 premiere:

Daniel Wu as Sunny

Daniel Wu is a successful actor, producer and martial artist, who also helps executive produce Into the Badlands. Wu is a musician and formed a band called Alive with Terence Yin, Andrew Lin and Conroy Chan in 2005. He then directed a movie called The Heavenly Kings that chronicled the formation and events of the band, and earned him a Chinese Film Media Award for best director.

Nick Frost as Bajie

Nick Frost is an established English actor and comedian, best known for his roles on movies such as “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “The World’s End,” as well as his show 1999 Spaced, which he and his close friend and co-star Simon Pegg created. Frost is a supporter of West Ham United, as well as being a rugby player, formerly playing for Barking RFC, according to IMDb.

Emily Beecham as The Widow

March 24 is the beginning of the end. Last chance to binge the first eight episodes of Season 3 before #IntotheBadlands returns. https://t.co/afcXfh67mm pic.twitter.com/q3R2HTubuq — Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 4, 2019

Emily Beecham is best known for her starring role in the movie “Daphne” and was recently cast as a leading role in one of the segments in “Berlin, I Love You,” the anthology feature that will consist of 10 romance-themed stories set in the German capital. Beecham was born in Manchester, England and was considered one of the 55 faces of the future by Nylon Magazine’s Young Hollywood Issue, IMDb reports.

Aramis Knight as M.K.

Aramis Knight is an accomplished young actor who began his career early. His mother enrolled him in an acting workshop at age 4, and he started acting in commercials and playing minor screen roles when he was just 6-years-old. Since then, he’s guest starred on several shows, including Dexter, NCIS, Psych and more. He was cast as Bean in the 2013 movie “Ender’s Game” and has done some voice acting for several projects, including “Shrek Forever After” and “Happy Feet II,” according to IMDb.

Orla Brady as Lydia

Lydia is a SURVIVOR. Find out how her path unravels on SUNDAY's episode. #IntoTheBadlands 2-Night Premiere Event starts THIS SUNDAY, New Episodes Mondays at 10. pic.twitter.com/TNZsi7H45Q — Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 22, 2019

Dublin-born Orla Brady started out as a model in London before she set her sights on acting when she was 26-years-old. According to Hello Magazine, she applied through the French Embassy to study theater in Paris and, although she struggled throughout the French language part of the interview, was accepted. Upon returning to Dublin, she won the role of Adela in the House of Bernarda Alba at the Gate Theatre. She has also had various roles on shows such as Nip / Tuck, Fringe and Doctor Who.

Alexia Ioannides as Tilda

Alexia Ioannides, who often goes by Ally, is known for her roles on “The Tsarevich” and “Parenthood.” She also played Courtney on the show Scarlett. According to Famous Birthdays, she started acting on stage while living in Utah, and appeared in more than half-a-dozen short films before establishing herself on TV.

Sherman Augustus as Nathaniel Moon

The dark side of the Moon. #IntoTheBadlands 2-Night Premiere Event starts THIS SUNDAY, New Episodes Mondays at 10. pic.twitter.com/7foylmrKhm — Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 22, 2019

Another actor who has made an appearance on Dexter, Sherman Augustus is a California native, known for his roles in “Virus,” “The Foreigner” and “Bad Guys.” Augustus used to play professional football with the San Diego Chargers and Minnesota Vikings before he started acting, and has appeared in several television shows such as Without a Trace, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Young and the Restless and NCIS.

Other cast members include Babou Ceesay as Pilgrim, Lorraine Toussaint as Cressida, Ella-Rae Smith as Nix, Dean-Charles Chapman as Castor, Lewis Tan as Gaius Chow, Sarah Bolger as Jade and Stephen Lang as Waldo.

Tune in tonight at 10/9c to catch the mid-season premiere of Into the Badlands, only on AMC.

READ NEXT: When is the Next New Episode of The Good Doctor?