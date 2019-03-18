Is The Good Doctor on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

The Good Doctor season 3 was confirmed in February, 2019 by ABC, so fans of the medical show fear not – you will have plenty more to look forward to this fall. Although ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for the third season, the first two seasons aired in September, so season 3 will likely be released around the same time, with The Fix taking its time slot for the time being.

ABC confirmed the news of a series renewal in February while season two was underway, and with the season finale airing on March 11, fans may have to go back and re-binge the first two seasons while they wait for season 3.

A plot summary for The Good Doctor’s next series has also not been released, but the action will likely pick up where season two left off. This is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now if you aren’t caught up, or read on at your own risk.

For those who need a refresher, season 2 left off with Dr. Shaun Murphy (played by Freddie Highmore) involved in a brutal bar fight following his termination from San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. After getting fired, he decides to ditch a job interview and go to a bar. In the process, he unintentionally instigates a fight before his attacker mysteriously falls ill and passes out. Although Shaun is able to get the man to the hospital, Shaun himself passes out from his own injuries before being able to reveal what was wrong with the bar patron.

Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) is able to save the patient by channeling her “inner-Shaun,” and as a result, Dr. Marcus Andrews (played by Hill Harper) pushes Dr. Jackson Han (Daniel Dae Kim) to rehire Shaun as a surgical resident. However, Han refuses to reinstate him, prompting Andrews to fire Han instead.

Not only does Shaun get his job back at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, the episode shows Shaun going out of his element (following some dating advice from his good friend Claire) and asks his former pathology co-worker Dr. Carly Lever out on a date. She agrees to have dinner with him, and an elated Shaun jumps for joy on the sidewalk after leaving her house.

Not only did fans of the show get to finally cry tears of happiness for the huge steps Shaun has made in his professional and personal life, but executive producer and showrunner David Shore told Entertainment Weekly that fans can expect his love life to play a pretty big role in season 3.

“We put Shaun in the role of caretaker, which I thought was interesting and fun to explore,” says Shore, referring to Shau taking a care of a now cancer-free Glassman (Aaron Schiff). “Next year, we’re putting him in the role of suitor.”

What do you think of the season 2 finale? Are you excited to delve deeper into Shaun’s personal life and explore his relationship with Carly? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to binge-watch the first two seasons leading up to the fall premiere of season 3!

