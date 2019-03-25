Javi’s Baby With Girlfriend Lauren on Teen Mom 2

Javi Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau welcomed a baby boy to the world in November, 2018, and the couple couldn’t be more thrilled. The couple shared several pictures of their newborn bundle of joy following his birth, and have since updated both of their Instagram accounts often with pictures of their little family.

“Eli Joseph Marroquin, I didn’t know I could love another human as much as I do your brother. My heart only got bigger yesterday and now I have another little boy to help guide and mold to become a gentleman!” the 25-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 16. “I love you Eli so much!”

The 26-year-old new mother shared a similar pic on her own Instagram account. “And just like that, my heart is completely full. Nothing will ever top this moment, a moment I’ve prayed for, for a very long time,” Comeau captioned the post. “I love you E. And thank you my love for supporting me through the craziest two days of my life.”

The MTV reality star also shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Lincoln, who he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, wearing a sticker on his forehead that reads “I’m a Big Brother!”

The proud parents welcomed their first child together on Thursday, November 15, a few short weeks before the original December 1 due date, according to Radar Online. “Mom and baby are doing great,” Marroquin told Radar. “It was me, her mother and her sister-in-law in the delivery room.”