Jeffree Star: Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson ‘Hooking Up’ For Months [VIDEO]

It started after Khloe Kardashian tweeted that Jordyn Woods was a home wrecker. Jeffree Star, a neighbor of hers in Calabasas, chimed in.

“Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either… thank you, now shut the fuck up. – The World”

But wait. That’s not the real steeped tea. Star claims neighbors in Calabasas have seen Woods and Thompson together.

“Amen. My whole entire town knows they’ve been hooking up for at least a few months… The rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol.”

And Star says that he is only stating “facts.”

Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk to set the record straight on the alleged cheating scandal that’s rocked the Kardashian world and its orbit of fam, friends, and fans. Woods has been close to the Smith family, indeed refers to Will Smith as her uncle, as her father worked alongside Smith on Fresh Prince of Bel Air. John Woods battled cancer but passed away in 2017. Woods grew up with the Smith family as almost family. Anyway, Woods went on the show to “speak her truth,” about the allegations she slept with the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child. The couple may or may not have been recently estranged as NBA baller Thompson was caught cheating on her while she was about to give birth to their daughter True. Woods said if anything, Thompson kissed her “without passion” and besides partying with him all night, it was a regrettable but innocent event.

Star says that “all lies.”

Star also claims that his “whole town” knows about Woods and Jordyn. He says that personal assistant like massage therapists, nail technicians, hair stylists and the like who, he said, “run their motherfuc*ing mouths,” adding no one in personal service for celebrities care about non-disclosure agreements. He claims that neighbors who are not celebrities know what’s going on. They see what’s going on.

He says that Woods and Thompson have been seeing each other for a month or more.

The conundrum for some is that after the RTT interview, many were leaning toward supporting Woods having found her story credible. Then Star pops up with his accusation.

“When everyone was on Jordyn side for a solid hour and then Jeffree Star pops outta nowhere and confuses the shit outta everyone.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has backed off her accusation that Woods was responsible for the couple’s breakup. Right after the RTT interview, she tweeted, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

That was early Friday. But by later in the day and into Saturday, she moved to say Thompson was at fault and Woods was not. (Caution: these next few tweets may cause head spinning.)

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Then, “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Then, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

That was about an hour ago. So we’ll stay tuned.