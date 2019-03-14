John Legend Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Singer, songwriter, and EGOT recipient John Legend will perform his new hit single, “Preach,” tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The live two-hour event will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello, all of which can be seen on FOX at 8 p.m.

Legend’s kids and family are always making headlines these days thanks to his social media whiz of a wife. Here’s everything you need to know about Legend and his family.

1. Legend is Married to Model Chrissy Teigen

Legend’s wife is model Chrissy Teigen. The two met when Teigen was on set starring in the music video for Legend’s “Stereo” in 2007. After four years of dating, Legend proposed in 2011. Teigen and Legend were married in a luxurious ceremony on September 14, 2013 in Como, Italy.

Legend’s song “All Of Me” is dedicated to his wife, Teigen. Before the couple had kids, Teigen told the Huffington Post, “I swear to you, I thought I would’ve had one by now. So, hopefully we’ll just have this Angelina-Brad-type brood. I would love that…I definitely want a lot of kids, though, and he does as well.”

Teigen was discovered in a surf shop by a photographer looking for a model. She enjoys cooking and writing, and has released two food books: Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry For More, both of which became New York Times bestsellers. Before she had kids, she was a blog author. She still identifies as a major foodie.

2. The Couple Has Two Kids

On April 14, 2016, Teigen and Legend welcomed their first child, Luna Simone Stephens. Prior to that, Teigen was very open about her difficulties conceiving a child. “I will say, honestly, John and I were having trouble…We would have kids five, six years ago if it’d happened. But my gosh, it’s been a process!” Teigen said on her daytime talk show FABLife.

Luna was conceived through in vitro fertilization, and speaking to Today a couple months after giving birth, she revealed that she chose her baby’s sex during the IVF process.

Speaking with SELF prior to the birth, Teigen said, “The big question was why this wasn’t working for us when I was young and he was healthy…I thought, ‘people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?’” Teigen admitted that in trying IVF, she had to prepare a “rigorous regiment” of shots, doctor visits, and pills. “Emotionally, it could be really hard…When you have these high-highs and low-lows, and you’re, like, cuckoo pants.”

3. Legend and Teigen’s Second Child Was Born Just Last Year

In May of 2018, the couple’s second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, was born. On Instagram Teigen posted, “Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Coming up with the boy’s name was no easy task. “Boy names are really tough,” she explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show three months before his birth. “I don’t even think he will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

Regardless, both Teigen and Legend, who had been trying to start a family for a while, were ecstatic to expand their family. The couple, whose social media game is already strong thanks to Teigen, kept fans posted on their (second) journey to parenthood via Twitter and Instagram, though Teigen stated the second go-around was harder.

“You realize your second pregnancy is harder because you have a kid already,” Teigen told E! News. Legend added, “You have to divide your energy between raising a kid and carrying one as well.”

4. Legend and Teigen Own Homes in Beverly Hills and New York City

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just picked up a $9 million Nolita penthouse for their growing family: https://t.co/97plc9xhZM pic.twitter.com/sO3CsAeNO0 — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) May 24, 2018

In 2016, Variety reported that Teigen and Legend purchased an 8,520-foot mansion in Beverly Hills shortly after they found out they were expecting their daughter Luna. They purchased the home, formerly owned by Rihanna, for $14.1 million. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is gated in for ultra celebrity-style privacy and sits on .86 acres of land.

In May of last year, right around the birth of their son Miles, the couple picked up a New York City penthouse, as reported by Curbed New York. Teigen and Legend threw down a cool $9 million for their pad in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood. The penthouse, which boasts 2,610 square feet of space, is located in the same building as a one bedroom apartment they previously owned but sold in 2016.

5. Teigen is a Social Media Queen Often Snarking Everyone and Everything, and Posting Cute Pictures of Her Kids, Too

When it comes to snappy, savvy tweets, Chrissy Teigen is the reigning queen. Sure, there’s all those adorable baby photos, but Teigen has been known to lay the ultimate virtual smackdown when the opportunity arises. Like the time she participated in the most epic feud ever:

Have u ever seen a more epic feud pic.twitter.com/LDitpCeaq7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 28, 2016

Or one of the many times she roasted her husband on Instagram:

Or the time she had a little too much fun eating Fun Dip before the Grammys:

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I've tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

Teigen is just living her best life and you should probably be following her already.