Jordyn Woods’ Parents: ‘My Mom Can’t Go to the Grocery Store’

Jordyn Woods’ parents are Elizabeth and John Woods; John Woods died of cancer in 2017. Woods’ family has been deeply affected by her scandal with the Kardashian family in the last week, according to a Red Table interview Woods gave with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Woods said to Smith on Friday that people have told her things like “your father deserved to die,” since the scandal first broke. Of that trolling, Woods said, “I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did I don’t think I deserve this.”

Woods continued, “Everyone’s safety is now…we can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school, she’s 12 years old. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Woods’ Father, John Woods, Worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Woods’ connection to the Kardashians is actually connected to her father’s long friendship with Will Smith. The two men worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air together, and the families became close; according to This Is Insider, Jaden Smith was the one who introduced Woods to Kylie Jenner.

Specifically, John Woods worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air as a sound engineer.

Woods’ Mother, Elizabeth Woods, Works as a Talent & Brand Manager

Elizabeth Woods is a talent and brand manager at Mixed Image Media. She is her daughter’s talent manager.

Though her daughter might have a more robust social media following, Elizabeth has a very active social feed as well: she has 187,000 followers on Instagram and posts frequently.

Elizabeth’s Instagram shows that the long-documented friendship between the Kardashians and the Woods family. In an Instagram post on February 10, Elizabeth wrote, “Thank you @kyliejennerfor always treating us like family ❤️ ”

Woods’ Father, John, Died of Cancer in 2017; He Died Two Weeks After His Diagnosis

John Woods died of cancer in January, 2017. He was diagnosed two weeks prior to his death, according to Teen Vogue.